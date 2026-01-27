NCM urged motorists in the UAE to exercise caution while driving
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned of fog formation and reduced horizontal visibility, which may at times drop to near zero, over some inland and coastal areas, particularly western regions, from 1am until 10am on Wednesday.
NCM urged motorists in the UAE to exercise caution while driving, follow traffic safety guidelines and adhere to designated speed limits to ensure public safety.
According to the NCM’s daily weather bulletin, the fog formation is linked to an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east, interacting with a high-pressure system from the west, alongside the influence of an upper-air low-pressure system.
These atmospheric conditions are contributing to increased humidity levels during the night and early morning hours.
The bulletin noted that humid conditions overnight and on Wednesday morning, particularly over coastal and internal areas westward, are creating favourable conditions for the development of fog or mist.
Weather during the day is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over some eastern and northern areas.
Winds are forecast to be light to moderate, shifting between northwesterly and northeasterly directions, occasionally freshening, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be slight to moderate.
The NCM’s forecast indicates that similar humid conditions may continue on subsequent nights, particularly over western and internal areas, with a continued probability of fog or mist formation during the early morning hours in the coming days.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox