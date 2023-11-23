Make sure you collect your bib on time

If you have already registered, you need to collect your bib from the Run and Ride Central near World Trade Centre. You have until November 25 to collect it. These are the timings for the centre:

• Monday - Friday: 2pm - 10pm

• Saturday: 10am - midnight

What are the timings of the Dubai Run?

Dubai Run will held on Sunday, November 26, from 6.30am to 9.30am. The starting point of the run is near the Museum of the Future, in Dubai, for both the 10km and 5km route.

Route Information for Dubai Run Runners have two routes to choose from - a 10km route and a 5km route. Both routes give a once-a-year chance to run along Dubai's iconic Sheikh Zayed Road.

• The 5km route begins on Sheikh Zayed Road, near the Museum of the Future, passes the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera and ends near Dubai Mall. It's a flat route, suitable for runners of all ages and abilities.

• The 10km route also starts near the Museum of the Future, but then takes runners along a longer route - crossing the Dubai Canal bridge, then looping along Sheik Zayed Road and finishing at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Gate. It is suitable for more experienced runners.

How to get there

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged participants to use public transport to get to the run.

By Metro

If you are participating in the 5km run, the nearest metro station is the World Trade Centre or Max station on the Red Line. If you are participating in the 10km run, the closest Dubai Metro Station would be the Emirates Towers station.

By Car

If you want to drive, park at one of the Dubai World Trade Centre car parks for the 10km route, or at Dubai Mall car park for the 5km route and then make your way to the starting line using Dubai Metro.

Road closures

According to the RTA, Sheikh Zayed Road (SZR) will be closed from 3am to 9:30am on Sunday, November 26. However, the service roads on SZR will be closed from Saturday, November 25, 8pm.

Alternative routes