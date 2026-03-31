Swap your standard getaways for desert tents, tall towers and other design-led stays
Here are some of the most unique hotel stays in the UAE and what makes each one stand out.
Located on Palm Jumeirah, Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort stands out for its themed suites designs.
The Gaming Suite is set up with gaming consoles, large screens and seating designed for gaming and group stays. The Content Creator Suite is designed for photography, filming and social media content. The Pulse Suite is fitness-focused and designed around wellness and workouts rather than entertainment.
In addition to the themed suites and your usual resort services, the property also includes sports facilities where guests can play football, tennis and other recreational activities
What makes it unique: Lifestyle-themed suites
Location: West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah
Hidden in the Al Fahidi Historical District, XVA Art Hotel is one of Dubai’s most unique stays. The boutique hotel is located inside a restored traditional courtyard house and doubles as a contemporary art gallery, with artworks displayed throughout the rooms, courtyards and public spaces.
Each room is designed by a different artist, and the hotel also hosts exhibitions and cultural events, making it feel more like staying in a museum than a hotel. The building itself was once a historic family home in Dubai’s oldest neighbourhood.
What makes it unique: A boutique hotel that is also a contemporary art gallery inside a historic wind-tower house.
Location: Al Fahidi historical neighborhood, Bur Dubai
Ciel Dubai Marina officially became the world’s tallest hotel when it opened in 2025, standing over 377 metres tall.
The skyscraper hotel has more than 1,000 rooms spread across 80+ floors and includes rooftop restaurants and an infinity pool with panoramic views over Dubai Marina.
What makes it unique: The tallest hotel building in the world.
Location: Dubai Marina
The Chedi Al Bait is not a single building but a collection of restored heritage houses in Sharjah’s Heart of Sharjah district.
The hotel was created by converting traditional Emirati homes and courtyards into hotel rooms, museums, restaurants and public spaces, preserving the original architecture and atmosphere of old Sharjah.
What makes it unique: Guests get to stay inside restored traditional Emirati houses
Location: Heart of Sharjah
This desert resort is known for its luxury tented villas, each with a private pool and sun deck overlooking the desert and wildlife reserve.
The resort sits within a protected nature reserve where guests can see gazelles and other wildlife roaming nearby, and activities include horse riding, desert dining and spa experiences.
What makes it unique: Private tented pool villas in a desert nature reserve with wildlife.
Location: Wadi Khadeja, Ras Al-Khaimah
Mama Shelter is known for its fun, colourful and unconventional hotel concept. In Dubai, the hotel includes quirky room designs, rooftop cinema experiences, social spaces and entertainment areas, making it feel more like a creative social hub than a traditional hotel.
What makes it unique: A playful lifestyle hotel with cinema, entertainment spaces and creative interiors.
Location: Business Bay, Dubai:
Moon Retreat in Sharjah is a glamping resort featuring desert domes and tents, many with private pools and barbecue terraces.
Guests cook their own meals on outdoor grills, go stargazing, trekking or camel riding, making it more of a nature retreat than a hotel.
What makes it unique: Desert domes and glamping tents with private pools and BBQ terraces
Location: Mleiha, Sharjah
Pura Eco Retreat on Jubail Island focuses on sustainable tourism and nature experiences.
Guests stay in eco pods surrounded by mangroves and wildlife, with kayaking, cycling and nature walks as key activities.
What makes it unique: Eco-friendly pods in a mangrove park
Location: Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi
This boutique resort is designed to look like the Greek island of Santorini, with white buildings, blue accents and sea views.
The small, private resort feels very different from typical UAE resorts and is designed for quiet stays.
What makes it unique: A Santorini-inspired Greek island style resort in the UAE.
Location: Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi
The Nest by Sonara consists of just 14 private desert “nests” built into the dunes.
The eco-luxury pods are solar powered and designed for minimal environmental impact, with private decks for stargazing and optional experiences like astronomy sessions and desert cinema.
What makes it unique: Private eco pods built into the desert dunes with stargazing experiences.
Location: Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve
From heritage houses and art galleries to eco pods in the desert and the world’s tallest hotel, the UAE’s hotel scene is far more diverse than many people expect.
These properties prove that in the UAE, a hotel stay can be an experience in itself whether that means sleeping in a historic wind-tower house, a glass desert dome, or a luxury nest in the dunes.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji