Fun activities, movies, and tips to boost your mood after spending several days indoors
Dubai: Grey skies and rainy days are a novelty in the UAE, but when the rain lasts for several days, staying indoors for too long can start to feel a little repetitive.
Many people find themselves feeling restless, unmotivated or slightly down after a few days of disrupted routines and limited outdoor activity.
To help make the most of this rainy week, here are things you can watch, activities to try at home, and expert tips on staying mentally engaged while spending more time indoors.
Rainy weather is the perfect excuse to finally start a new series or rewatch a comfort film. If you’re staying in this week, here are a few easy, cosy watches:
The White Lotus – A holiday, but complete chaos. This drama follows wealthy guests at luxury resorts where everything looks perfect on the surface, but slowly unravels into awkward, dramatic and very bingeable television.
Where to watch: OSN+
Spirited Away – A perfect rainy-day film. Calm, magical and beautifully animated, it’s the kind of movie you watch when you want something comforting but still interesting.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Real Housewives of Dubai – If you want something dramatic but easy to watch, this reality show has luxury lifestyles, big personalities, arguments, and plenty of Dubai skyline shots. Very easy to binge when you don’t want to think too much.
Where to watch: OSN+
Modern Family – A comfort sitcom that never really gets old. Short episodes, funny characters and the kind of show you can leave on for hours while it rains outside.
Where to watch: Disney+
Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Even people who don’t watch Formula 1 end up getting hooked on this. The behind-the-scenes drama, rivalries and pressure make it surprisingly addictive.
Where to watch: Netflix
My Neighbor Totoro – Soft, nostalgic and very comforting, this is one of those films that feels made for rainy weather and quiet evenings.
Where to watch Netflix
Harry Potter film series – Rain outside is basically the perfect excuse for a Harry Potter marathon. Blankets, snacks and at least two films back-to-back is the right way to do it.
Where to watch: OSN+
Staying indoors for several days doesn’t have to feel boring or repetitive if you find small ways to keep yourself occupied. This can be a good time to do things you usually don’t have time for, like trying a new recipe, baking something simple, rearranging your room, or finally starting that book you’ve been putting off.
Some people use rainy days to reset by organising their space, journaling, or planning the week ahead, while others prefer something more relaxed like watching documentaries, doing puzzles, drawing, or picking up an old hobby again.
Even small activities like calling a friend, doing a short home workout, or spending time on something creative can break the monotony of being indoors and make the days feel more productive and enjoyable.
According to Carolyn Yaffe, Counsellor and Cognitive Behaviour Therapist, from Dubai-based Medcare, spending several days indoors due to bad weather can affect mental health more than people expect.
She explains that people may feel down, restless or unmotivated because of reduced sunlight, disrupted routines and less physical activity. “As a psychotherapist, I often notice that when people lose their usual routines and have less to do, their mood can shift quickly, even if they usually cope well,” she said.
She shared several simple ways people can protect their mental health while staying indoors:
Even a simple daily schedule can help you feel more stable and in control. Try to wake up, eat, and go to bed at roughly the same time each day...
Maintain a routine: Even a simple daily schedule can help you feel more stable and in control. Try to wake up, eat, and go to bed at roughly the same time each day.
Make time for movement: Gentle exercise, stretching, or even walking around your home can boost your mood and reduce restlessness.
Stay connected: Being alone for too long can make you feel worse, so try to reach out to friends or family, even if it’s just online or by phone.
Find small ways to feel productive: Reading, organising, cooking, journaling, or working on a hobby can help you feel more purposeful and less stuck indoors.
Be gentle with yourself: “It’s normal to accomplish less during these times. Allow yourself to rest without guilt, as self-kindness helps you stay emotionally resilient,” she said.
The key is balance, if the rainy weather continues this week, the most important thing is to find a balance between rest and activity. Try to keep a simple routine, move a little each day, stay connected with people, and give yourself permission to slow down. Rain in the UAE doesn’t happen often, so instead of seeing it as being stuck indoors, it might just be a good excuse to slow down, reset, and enjoy a different pace for a few days.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji