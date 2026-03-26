The White Lotus – A holiday, but complete chaos. This drama follows wealthy guests at luxury resorts where everything looks perfect on the surface, but slowly unravels into awkward, dramatic and very bingeable television.

Where to watch: OSN+

Spirited Away – A perfect rainy-day film. Calm, magical and beautifully animated, it’s the kind of movie you watch when you want something comforting but still interesting.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Real Housewives of Dubai – If you want something dramatic but easy to watch, this reality show has luxury lifestyles, big personalities, arguments, and plenty of Dubai skyline shots. Very easy to binge when you don’t want to think too much.

Where to watch: OSN+

Modern Family – A comfort sitcom that never really gets old. Short episodes, funny characters and the kind of show you can leave on for hours while it rains outside.

Where to watch: Disney+

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Even people who don’t watch Formula 1 end up getting hooked on this. The behind-the-scenes drama, rivalries and pressure make it surprisingly addictive.

Where to watch: Netflix

My Neighbor Totoro – Soft, nostalgic and very comforting, this is one of those films that feels made for rainy weather and quiet evenings.

Where to watch Netflix