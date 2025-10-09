Planning Disneyland? 5 health checks to know first

Walking around Disneyland is no small feat. Between exploring sprawling lands, hopping from ride to ride, and weaving through crowds, even the fittest visitor logs miles each day. Seniors or those with limited mobility should take note: while the parks usually offer wheelchairs and Electric Conveyance Vehicles (ECVs) for rent, maneuvering through tight spaces and long lines can still be challenging, as noted by People, the international news portal.