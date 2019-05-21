Understanding these seven energy points could help you attain more balance in life

Chakras are the energy centres of the body. There are seven main chakras or energy vortices in the body that are invisible to the eyes. At these points, our energies are mostly concentrated, at other times, leak out — both signs of imbalance of the life force.

Balancing of energy centre or pran is therefore required so that the body benefits from a balanced flow of energy. In balanced flow of life, we feel alive and positively energised to take positive decisions and actions. The body manifests good health and our chitta (being) is pure and radiant.

The sushumna nadi (or channel) running as an invisible central column in the body (approximating the spinal column) hosts these seven energy points.

At the base of the spine is the muladhar or root chakra, further up and approximately three inches below the navel is the svadhisthan or sacral chakra, and moving up, the chakras are located at solar plexus (manipur chakra), heart (anahat chakra), throat (Vishuddhi chakra) forehead (agya chakra) and the crown of the head (sahastr chakra).

When the energy centres function in balance, you are connected to the divine force as much as connected to the self in physical form, meaning, living on earth is a joyful experience. However, if one or more energy centres are not functioning in harmony, life seems to be a burden, so do relationships, and everything else. Your life force runs thin, energy is low and day-to-day living is a drag or is dependent on external forces outside one’s own control. Therefore, you search for inner peace, which seems elusive.

However, with open-hearted self-talk, you can find answers to your journey in peace. It is all possible. All answers are within you.

Below is a simple self-diagnostic kit in the form of questions to check if one or more of your chakra is asking for attention and balance. Answer these questions truthfully, in a manner that resonate deep with you. Please note that these questions are by no means all-encompassing but only a small peep to your information:

• Root Chakra: Do I fully enjoy giving and receiving? Do I see life as a healthy exchange of energy? Do I feel steady, secure and abundant in life? If not, what can I do towards it? How would I describe my childhood experience?

• Sacral Chakra: Am I greedy for sensation or experience? How can I enjoy life without being addicted to its pleasures? How can I become more fearless without becoming reckless?

• Solar Plexus Chakra: Do I feel lack of self-esteem, confidence or self-worth? Am I chronically indecisive? Am I unable to take action if I do decide? Am I an attention seeker?

• Heart Chakra: Do I express my emotions from the heart? If not, why? Do I cling to others to fulfil my emotional needs? If yes, why might this be? Do I hold on to grief? If yes, how can I begin to let go of grief?

• Throat Chakra: Do I express myself clearly, honestly and gracefully? How can I start expressing and communicating with honesty and grace? Am I prone to gossiping or listening to gossip? How may I stop this? Am I comfortable or uncomfortable in observing silence?

• Forehead Chakra: Am I able to see the bigger picture on things and situations? How can I see a holistic view? Does my heart and mind work in agreement? How much clarity do I hold about current and future?

• Crown Chakra: Do I listen to my intuition or prefer logical analysis? How can I trust my intuition? Who am I? If I am not this body, this mind, this identity because all keep changing, then who am I? Do I see myself as manifestation of the divine? How do I see others as manifestations of the divine?

Functioning of one chakra impacts other (s). No chakra works in isolation. For example, the workings of sacral and heart chakra are connected. Seen from the perspective of physical disharmony, a person with kidney or bladder issues may need to work on their heart chakra.

Emotions are connected to chakras, so are thoughts and feelings, which guide your action.

So, which chakra is up for some love today?