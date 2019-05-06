Image Credit: Getty Images

Creation is construction. Discreation is dismantling a creation to build something new. Humans and all beings of nature operate within this cosmic principle because creation and discreation act like propellers to help move forward. Each one is a force and is a means given to us to experience and evolve.

The principle of creation and discreation can be used by humans for a joyous living experience. Experience is lived. It can never be fully described through words.

Create what is useful and discreate what is not. Useful is what is close to the purity of your heart. Since you have the power to create, you also have the power to discreate. For example, anxiety is your creation, stress is your creation. You continue to build (construct), as you continue to speak about it. No matter how real it seems, you can discreate such things that are not useful to you. How can you discreate? Again, through the power of your thoughts and imagination. Your imagination has the potential of turning things into reality.

LEARN TO DISCREATE

With imagination, you have created so much; houses, buildings, made your life comfortable with gadgets, added music and art and so much more. Now, you need to learn to discreate as well. Discreation is useful; you discard what is not needed. For instance, how to discreate anxiety? Anxiety is useful only to the extent that it pushes you to your creative brim, beyond that it is useless. Something that has not even happened in your reality brings you anxiety. What else is that but your imagination! You are building things in your imagination that have not even happened! And as you fuel that imagination, what happens? It turns true! You give it so much power that the anxiety-associated thought has no choice but to turn true for you!

By all means get playful with your imagination but in a way that brings your highest and best potential forward. You are continuously creating with your thoughts and imagination, whether you know it or not.

Is your creation serving you? Serving others? If it is not, then you might as well discreate it. Transmute and create something useful.

At all times, should be discreated, the lower energies, such as anger, resentment, speaking ill of others, because what you create being in lower frequencies is ultimately detrimental to you.

In any creation, when you can tap into your heart and say: “I feel good”, is a good creation for you. Rest all, unfortunately, have been a waste of your energy.

All creations of nature create and discreate. Animals and birds, do it instinctively; humans have the ability to do it consciously and therein comes the role of responsibility. Responsibility to self and others. What you create — good or not — it impacts others. Believe it or not, it has a ripple impact far and wide as well. Imagine how a harmonious, resonant music created by one person, can lift the hearts of several thousand at one time, in one single moment. That is how powerful impact a creation holds.

So, there is a responsibility in using your imagination. Imagination is a powerful tool you have.

In meditation or silent contemplation, you are purely aware of what is building in your imagination. Remember, everything that has been created in the reality of touch, taste, smell, hear was in some one’s imagination first. Right?

Did the creators get it right the first time? Probably not. A musician may have created and discreated a thousand times before s/he produced the ‘right’ music. A scientist would do the same; imagine/create and experiment, imagine/discreate and experiment further more to manifest. (or not). reality. In discreation, you essentially disown, to make space for what you desire to own.