Sound can create a difference in our lives. It is everywhere. Some sounds, such as musical notes, can relax, soothe and bring you in a meditative state. Some sounds can do just the opposite and cause you anxiety. Some sounds can disturb you; for example, the sound of a leaking tap. Sounds of nature, such as in a forest, can direct and guide you. Some sounds can heal you.

Humans’ association with sound is strong. Sounds are wave forms. Our ears translate that wave form into sound. Some calm and heal you, some don’t, so be mindful of the sound you are exposing yourself to.

It is also your state of mind, how you choose to decipher, integrate and build your association with sound. You carry your vibration around you. Altering your state of mind depends on which vibration you choose to resonate with. If you are resonating with the vibration of frustration then everything you hear, feel, taste, touch or smell, will frustrate you. On the contrary, if you choose to be in the vibration of contentment, then whatever you do, feel, allow or disallow in your space (in the choices you make), you will feel content. In contentment, you have basically created a space for yourself where everyone and everything feels at peace; nothing seems out of place or out of alignment.

Sound and Healing

Sound is vibration. Sound, either music, musical notes or mantras, influence body energy systems (the chakras, body parts). Repetition of mantras enable the harmony of mind, body and soul, creating a continuous vibrational environment. And within that environment, healing occurs. The longer you resonate in high vibration and make that your natural state of being, the more life feels fulfilling and satisfying. Each chakra (energy meridians /vortices) vibrate at a particular frequency and has its own sound and colour. The flow of energy through the chakras determine the state of physical and emotional health.

With chanting of mantras, and by altering the vibration of the body to a higher note, healing occurs. When an organ or any other part of the body is vibrating or ‘singing’ ‘out of tune, it results into disease, which is fundamentally, obstruction to the flow of energy in that part of the body. With harmonious resonance of sound, the natural flow of energy is optimised and restored.

Do you want to experience first-hand, the power of sound? Then start working on your voice. When you talk, express or communicate, how does it feel to you? How does your own voice feel to you? Is it soothing, is it confident, is it lacking? If a certain tone feels good to you, go ahead and develop that rhythm. If it isn’t, then ask, what is going on in your life that needs your attention. Sit and meditate with these questions and you will find your answer.