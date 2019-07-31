Thoughts can be alkaline or acidic in nature, just like the food we consume

Food affects the quality of meditation. Different types of food such as raw, cooked or processed, come with different levels of energy. Whether we resonate with the energy of a particular food or not depends on our state of emotion as we consume it. Suppose we take our food with the feeling of resentment, the food ‘senses’ our vibration and feels ‘defeated’ enough to not energise or recharge us. The result — we feel sluggish and even more resentful of having consumed that food.

Food taken with love, responds back with love, recharging us. It is our attitude that determines how the food will respond. When taken with the attitude of guilt, food won’t bode well with the body.

So, how should food be taken then?

Any food taken with gratitude will respond well. So, does it mean, that processed or junk food is good for the body? The question to be asked back is: Am I taking this food with gratitude?

Thought for food

Our thoughts are also as alkaline or acidic as food type themselves. Our thought goes a long way in deciding how well or not, our body will assimilate food. Disciplined thoughts encourage disciplined eating habits.

Food also comes with its own energy, independent of the consumer. For example, if we take food that is fresh, i.e. not ‘machine-ized’ too much or processed, that food will beam with pure energy, still retaining the energy of the soil, sun and water intact.

It is also important to bless the food that is being consumed. And water as well. Blessed food fused with your intent such as: ‘The food that I am eating will nourish me.’ ‘I bless my food and thank it to be here on my table,’ or ‘I thank the Mother Earth for providing me this nourishing food,’ will put you in gratitude or in the alkaline nature of your own thoughts.

Intake of any food item in extreme is not a good idea. A balanced diet of the gifts of Mother Earth keeps us in balance too.

A balance on the pH measure (of acidic versus alkalinity) of the body establishes that a level of 7.2 to 7.4 pH, leaning slightly to the alkaline side, equips the body to fight off diseases. (A pH measure of zero is highly acidic, 14 is alkaline and 7 is neutral). Most fruits are acidic. Greens such as spinach, cucumber are alkaline in nature. When body becomes too acidic, the immune system gets compromised. A balanced body vibrates with balanced emotional energy.

A positive person will have a more alkaline body vis-a-vis a person who carries a negative mindset. In meditation, when body is in harmony with the mind and spirit, the balanced state will allow you to reach out to a balanced diet — a combination of acidic and alkaline food.

Ancient food wisdom

According to Hatha yoga-based texts, ‘Mitahara’ i.e. a moderate diet, is helpful in restoring physical, mental and spiritual health. Yoga texts classifies food in three categories as per their effect on the body and mind; Satvik, Rajsik and Tamsik.

The Satvik food is neither too hot nor too cold, including fresh vegetables and greens. This category of food is said to induce a state of calmness and alertness and is known to help in meditation. The other two categories are: Rajsik food, that is bitter, sour, pungent, steaming hot and while it keeps the mind active, it also makes mind restless; and Tamsik food refers to highly processed food and food with preservatives that contain no spark of life, causing dullness of body and mind.

Virtuous cycle

With a healthy body, you are able to meditate longer and better, the energy flow is uninhibited, the body sings in happiness. The organs are healthy and do not feel over-exerted working too hard. Everything is in rhythm. The mind is active and thoughts have purity. Pure thoughts feed on to your meditation experience.

In meditation, when you sit and consciously connect with your body and talk to the organs, they will happily interact with you. With love, you can ask them to heal and vitalise you. Remember, the body is every bit alive and so are the cells; they have their own wisdom and intelligence. Food consumed with love and eaten consciously will sit well with the body. Eat as much as your body requires, without over or under-feeding it.

A serious meditator will be mindful of what s/he is ingesting. An unhealthy body will interrupt with comfortable sitting, and/or will not allow desired timing of practice for a meditator. It is through body that you experience the divine connection.

The body is sacred and should be treated so, to fulfil the purpose of meditation- attaining harmony of mind and body.