Beach resorts, mountain retreats and city breaks perfect for Eid
Eid al-Fitr is just around the corner, and the UAE has officially announced the holiday dates. Public sector employees will enjoy time off from 19 to 22 March, returning to work on 23 March, while private sector staff will have holidays from 19 to 21 March, with 22 March possibly included if Ramadan completes a full 30 days.
With a long weekend on the horizon, it’s the perfect opportunity for a well-deserved staycation. So, if you’re dreaming of a relaxing beach escape, a tranquil mountain retreat, or a vibrant city break with views of the Burj Khalifa, there's something for every mood.
Here’s our curated list of the best Eid staycations to make this holiday extra special.
With 607 rooms and suites overlooking the Gulf, Centara Mirage is one of the most family-friendly options in the city. The resort's waterpark alone is worth the stay, featuring lagoon pools, a lazy river, cliff jumping points, and waterslides.
Kids can explore three dedicated clubs, while teens have access to the Virtual Sports Zone and E-Zone. When the day winds down, choose between authentic Thai dishes at Suan Bua or Argentinian grills at UNO MAS.
A 60-minute full body massage at SPA Cenvaree is also available for Dh249 per person if you need an extra moment of calm.
When: Stays between March 19-27
What: Waterpark access, kids' club, beachfront activities, dining
Price: Best available rate upon booking
Location: Dubai Islands
Swap the city skyline for the Hajar Mountains this Eid at JA Hatta Fort Hotel. Over the first two days of Eid, families can enjoy a full afternoon of activities including pony rides, kite flying, pool games, and a movie night under the stars.
For lunch, head to Gazebo for a flame-grilled BBQ brunch with live oud music from Dh159 per adult. In the evening, Jeema restaurant serves a lavish Emirati buffet featuring slow-cooked ouzi and fragrant machboos from Dh165 per adult.
When: First and second days of Eid, 12.30pm to 10pm
What: BBQ brunch, Emirati buffet, family activities, movie night
Price: BBQ brunch from Dh159 per adult, Dh80 per child | Emirati buffet from Dh165 per adult, Dh80 per child | Visitor entry Dh150 per adult (fully redeemable on F&B)
Location: Hatta, Dubai
Four Seasons is offering UAE residents an exclusive Resident's Key staycation this Eid at both its Jumeirah Beach resort and its DIFC hotel. The offer is not advertised publicly and must be requested directly through the Four Seasons app or preferred chat platform with a valid Emirates ID.
Perks include resident-only rates, complimentary breakfast, early check-in, late check-out, poolside privileges, spa discounts, and welcome surprises for early arrivals.
When: Available through summer 2026
What: Resident-only rates, breakfast, beach cabana access, spa discounts, family perks
Price: Available on request
Location: Jumeirah Beach and DIFC, Dubai
Set against polo fields and Andalusian architecture, Al Habtoor Polo Resort is an elegant choice for couples or families looking for something a little different this Eid.
The staycation package includes a complimentary upgrade from a Deluxe Room to a Junior or Executive Suite, daily breakfast at Andalucia Restaurant, Dh200 credit at Oasis Pool Bar and Lounge, early check-in at 11am, and late check-out at 4pm. Guests can fill their days with padel, bike rides around the grounds, and afternoon tea.
When: Stays between 19th and 22nd March
What: Suite upgrade, breakfast, Dh200 F&B credit, early check-in, late check-out
Price: From Dh1,060 per room per night for two guests
Location: Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Dubai
Perched along the JBR promenade with uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf, JA Ocean View Hotel is ideal for those who want to be close to the beach buzz without giving up comfort.
The Eid Escape package includes a daily breakfast buffet, a complimentary one-hour padel session, a free room upgrade, late check-out at 2pm, and 20 per cent off at all restaurants and bars. In the evenings, try the Italian menu at Il Motto Pizzeria or Greek-inspired plates at OIA.
When: Available until 28th March
What: Breakfast buffet, room upgrade, padel session, late check-out, 20 per cent dining discount
Price: Best available rate upon booking
Location: JBR, Dubai
If you cannot decide between one Jumeirah property, you do not have to. The group's new staycation offer runs across 12 of its Dubai and Abu Dhabi hotels, giving UAE residents the flexibility to choose their favourite.
Families get kids eating free on the half-board option, while couples can take advantage of two-for-one spa treatments of 60 minutes or more. Jumeirah One members get an extra 5 per cent off plus a guaranteed room upgrade. Book in March and you can lock in the same rate for a return stay in April.
When: In the lead-up to Eid al-Fitr and beyond, minimum three-night stay
What: Reduced rates, early check-in, late check-out, breakfast or half-board, kids eat free, 2-for-1 spa, watersports at select properties
Price: Reduced staycation rates (subject to 10 per cent service charge, 7 per cent municipality fee, Dh20 tourism dirham per bedroom per night, and 5 per cent VAT)
Location: Across 12 Jumeirah properties in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Zabeel House The Greens, Jumeirah Living Marina Gate, and Jumeirah Saadiyat Island.
Two of Dubai's most iconic resorts are rolling out an exclusive residents' offer running all the way through to 31st May. Both properties are offering 25 per cent off rooms and suites, plus a stay-three-nights-pay-two deal.
Families in Deluxe Rooms at Atlantis, The Palm get complimentary daily sessions at the Atlantis Explorers Club, while thrill-seekers have access to Aquaventure World and the Lost World Aquarium. Over at Atlantis The Royal, ranked sixth among the world's best hotels, guests can choose from spectacular suites and dine at iconic restaurants including CARBONE and estiatorio Milos.
Both properties also offer 25 per cent off treatments at AWAKEN Spa, where highlights include a 24kt gold stone massage, chakra rebalancing, and a Thai massage using banana leaves and coconut oil.
When: March 13 to May 31 2026
What: 25 per cent off stays, stay-three-pay-two offer, 25 per cent off AWAKEN Spa, complimentary kids' club for Deluxe Room guests at Atlantis The Palm
Price: 25 per cent off best available rate
Location: Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Bookings: Via Atlantis websites or Atlantis Reservation Office (valid Emirates ID required at check-in)
If flexibility is what you need this Eid, The H Dubai's 24-hour staycation is worth considering. Check in at any time and check out exactly 24 hours later, with views of the Burj Khalifa and a package that includes complimentary breakfast, up to 20 per cent off your stay, Dh50 dining credit, a 2-for-1 express massage at Santai Spa, and free stays for children under 12. The flexible cancellation policy makes it an easy and low-commitment way to treat yourself over the long weekend.
When: Available for stays until 30th April 2026
What: 24-hour flexible check-in, breakfast, Dh50 dining credit, 2-for-1 spa massage, children under 12 stay free
Price: Best available rate upon booking, up to 20 per cent savings
Location: Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
The Biltmore Villas Dubai presents an Exclusive Private Villa Staycation where guests get to relax and unwind. Each fully serviced villa combines the spacious comfort of a private residence with the refined amenities and attentive service of a world-class resort. Highlights include a private temperature-controlled swimming pool, an in-villa cinema, and secure underground parking with direct access to the residence, all within a gated community with 24-hour security.
Price: From Dh5,625 per night
This Eid Al Fitr, you can enjoy some downtime at Arjaan by Rotana in Dubai Media City.
For families seeking extra privacy, the hotel’s premium rooms with private pools offer retreats. Comfort, classy, what more does one need? The offer comes with flexible booking and no hidden commitments, making it easy to plan your Eid getaway with peace of mind.
Price: Dh6000, covering utilities, high-speed Wi-Fi, and housekeeping, without the need for long-term commitments.
Location: Dubai Media City, Dubai
For a city escape this Eid, Centro Barsha by Rotana offers UAE residents a comfortable and convenient staycation. Ideal for a relaxing break in Dubai, the hotel combines simplicity, value, and modern design.
Price: Dh 4,500 in modern Standard Rooms, with hassle-free booking, instant move-in availability, and all essential amenities included.
Location: Barsha, Dubai
Need the beach? We've got you covered. The Palm Escape package at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is here for you. Staying in sea view rooms, you can alternate between lounging by the beach or pool, relaxing in a private cabana, or joining family-friendly activities. Children have access to the Kids Club and Teens Room, while complimentary paddle boarding and kayaking keep everyone entertained. Early check-in from 10 am and late checkout until 6 pm (subject to availability) add extra flexibility for a leisurely stay. Kids under 12 stay and dine free, and Marriott Bonvoy members can earn or redeem points during their visit.
With its relaxed beachfront setting, delicious dining, and family-focused facilities, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is the ideal destination for a seaside pause without leaving Dubai.
Where: Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
When: Valid until 30 September 2026
Time: Early check-in from 10 am, late checkout until 6 pm
Price: From Dh749 per room per night
You can also visit The Lana, Dorchester Collection, where guests enjoy a guaranteed two-category room upgrade, opening up more space, sweeping city and marina views.
A highlight of the experience is High Society, is a rooftop destination. Lounge by the infinity pool during sun-soaked afternoons, then watch as the venue transforms into an upscale evening hotspot with skyline views.
If you need a spa, they've got you. For a restorative experience, head to the 29th floor.
Where: The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Downtown Dubai, Marasi Bay Marina
Offer includes: 20% off best available Rates, guaranteed two-category room upgrade, 25% off dining, early check-in and late check-out, complimentary breakfast
This Eid long weekend, Yas Plaza Hotels is turning family time into a lot of fun, with its special staycation package that includes access to Yas Island’s theme parks. Perfect for families looking to combine relaxation with thrills, the offer lets guests enjoy everything from Ferrari World’s rides to Yas Waterworld’s splash-filled fun, meet beloved characters at Warner Bros. World, or explore the marine wonders of SeaWorld, all just minutes from your hotel.
With over 1,400 rooms across six hotels, families can choose from suite-style comfort, spacious rooms, or a relaxed base to recharge between adventures. Guests also have private access to Cyan Beach, multiple swimming pools, wellness facilities, and complimentary shuttle services across Yas Island. When it’s time to refuel, more than 21 dining outlets offer a variety of options for every taste.
Where: Yas Plaza Hotels, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
When: 19 – 22 March 2026
Price: From Dh 885 per night (room only, excluding tax)
Extras: Theme park access included with stay
Looking for family fun? Well, how about the Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa? With the Eid Escape package, you can enjoy a cosy overnight stay while enjoying a festive buffet at La Piscine Garden, making it ideal for families and friends looking to mark the holiday in style.
Available from 19 to 22 March, the package covers the first day of Eid through the long weekend, with bookings open until 21 March. Guests can unwind with full access to the beach, pool, gym, and kids’ club, while the resort’s serene surroundings ensure a pause from the everyday hustle. The highlight? A special Eid buffet dinner on the first day of Eid from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM, featuring Arabic favourites, hot and cold mezzeh, live cooking stations, and regional delights, all set to the soulful tones of live oud music.
Where: Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi
When: 19 – 22 March 2026
Package Includes: Overnight stay, beach/pool/gym/kids’ club access, Eid buffet dinner on first day of Eid
Price: Dh260 per adult for non-stay guests; children 5–12 at 50% off, under 5 free
If you’re craving a quick escape without leaving the city, Fairmont Dubai is making the case for staying in. Positioned along Sheikh Zayed Road, just moments from the Dubai World Trade Centre, Museum of the Future, and Dubai Mall, this urban retreat is rolling out a curated collection of staycation experiences just in time for the Eid and Easter break. Designed with comfort in mind, the packages blend flexible check-ins, family-friendly perks, and elevated comforts, with complimentary shuttles whisking guests to hotspots like Kite Beach and Dubai Outlet Mall. Standouts include the Dubai Staycation Escape, where families can truly unwind—think leisurely mornings with daily breakfast, kids under 12 staying and dining free, late check-outs (because rushing is overrated), and 30% savings across select dining venues.
Location: Fairmont Dubai