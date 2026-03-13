If you’re craving a quick escape without leaving the city, Fairmont Dubai is making the case for staying in. Positioned along Sheikh Zayed Road, just moments from the Dubai World Trade Centre, Museum of the Future, and Dubai Mall, this urban retreat is rolling out a curated collection of staycation experiences just in time for the Eid and Easter break. Designed with comfort in mind, the packages blend flexible check-ins, family-friendly perks, and elevated comforts, with complimentary shuttles whisking guests to hotspots like Kite Beach and Dubai Outlet Mall. Standouts include the Dubai Staycation Escape, where families can truly unwind—think leisurely mornings with daily breakfast, kids under 12 staying and dining free, late check-outs (because rushing is overrated), and 30% savings across select dining venues.

Location: Fairmont Dubai