Dubai's must-try Fall trend: Warm, 'toasty makeup' magic— your glow, your rules

If there's a makeup trend, you can guess who is usually behind it: It's Hailey Bieber. And this time, it's the toasty makeup trend. It's exactly as it sounds: Get those cosy, warm vibes on your face. It is all about sun-kissed warmth, subtle glow, and just the right amount of drama without feeling heavy in the heat. Here’s how to master it, with a little help from TikTok and beauty educator, artist, Saniksha Adnani, based in Dubai.