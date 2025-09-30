Dubai's must-try Fall trend: Warm, 'toasty makeup' magic— your glow, your rules

It's a dreamy mix of warm, caramelised tones that give your face instant glow
If there's a makeup trend, you can guess who is usually behind it: It's Hailey Bieber. And this time, it's the toasty makeup trend. It's exactly as it sounds: Get those cosy, warm vibes on your face. It is all about sun-kissed warmth, subtle glow, and just the right amount of drama without feeling heavy in the heat. Here’s how to master it, with a little help from TikTok and beauty educator, artist, Saniksha Adnani, based in Dubai.
Spend a few minutes on TikTok, and you’ll see why the ‘toasty makeup’ trend is taking over — it’s the look everyone’s obsessing over. The magic? A dreamy mix of warm, caramelised tones that give your face instant glow without looking overdone. Consider ight, flawless foundation, a bronzer that’s boldly unapologetic, and an earthy blush that ties it all together. In other words: warmth, glow, and zero fear.
However, before you even think about bronzer, start with a luminous base. A dewy foundation or tinted moisturiser is your best friend, especially if you’re navigating a day in the sun or a breezy evening.
Pro tip: Mix a drop of liquid highlighter into your foundation for an all-over glow that feels natural, not greasy. In a place where the sun already loves your skin, too much shimmer can tip over into disco-ball territory.
Warmth is everything. Grab a bronzer with soft, golden undertones—not orange, not muddy. Sweep it lightly over your forehead, cheekbones, and jawline to mimic that 'desert kissed' glow. Want to go extra? A touch across the nose bridge and chin adds a sun-kissed vibe that looks effortless. Remember: Blending is key. The goal is warmth, not stripes.
Fall in the UAE is perfect for rich, warm eyeshadow palettes—think toasted caramel, honey, and cinnamon. Matte shades work for day, while shimmery copper or bronze can elevate your evening look. If you want a pop, add a tiny flick of deep plum or chocolate along the lash line. Waterproof formulas are a must—between the occasional wind and lingering heat, your liner and mascara need to stay put.
Skip anything frosty. Warm blush shades—peach, terracotta, or soft apricot—give your face that toasty, healthy flush. Sweep lightly over the apples of your cheeks and up toward the temples. A subtle highlight on the tops of your cheekbones pairs perfectly, enhancing that sun-kissed effect without looking glittery.
Now, don’t underestimate your lips. Toasty lips can make or break the look. Go for earthy reds, cinnamon browns, or soft terracotta nudes. Matte, satin, or glossy—whatever suits your vibe—but make sure it’s hydrating. The UAE air may be cooler in fall evenings, but your lips need love to avoid dryness.
Finish with a light, long-lasting setting spray. Something that keeps your makeup in place but doesn’t leave your skin looking cakey or sticky. A touch of translucent powder on your T-zone if you tend to get oily will also help maintain that flawless, toasty finish.
