REDTAG’s Winter 2025 Collection finds style in simplicity

REDTAG has launched its Winter 2025 Collection, a refined take on cold-weather dressing where warmth meets quiet confidence. Each piece is made to move seamlessly between open-air evenings and the ease of indoors.
The women’s line opens the story with cozy layers and thoughtful details. Deep burgundy and navy tones meet soft knits and quilted textures, creating warmth that feels understated yet expressive. Signature styles include Twofer knits with built-in shirt or sleeve accents and layered designs finished with attached scarves. Faux-fur trims, button detailing, and subtle bear prints add a playful contrast to tailored forms for women who value comfort without letting go of style.
For men, the collection revisits varsity influences with a modern hand. Bomber jackets, striped sweaters, and graphic sweatshirts channel collegiate ease, while neutral chinos, padded outerwear, and textured knits bring versatility to everyday dressing. The collection also has winter warmth meeting standout texture with heavy Sherpa cardigans – a key layering piece for the season. Designed with oversized silhouettes, contrast trims, and utility-inspired pocket detailing, these cardigans bring the ultimate cosy aesthetic.
The kids’ collection carries the same sense of warmth and personality. For girls, quilted jackets, faux-fur accents, and brushed knits make layering tactile and fun. For boys, outerwear takes focus with baseball silhouettes and varsity stripes built for weekend comfort. Heavy sherpa cardigans and character-themed pieces inspired by anime, gaming, and superheroes add imagination to the mix.
Shehbaz Shaikh, Chief Operating Officer at REDTAG, said: “This collection is about understanding how people really live through winter. It’s a mix of movement, comfort, and self-expression that defines the season. Every line, from women’s to kids’, carries that balance of warmth and ease that sits at the heart of REDTAG.”
The collection is now available across REDTAG stores and online at redtagfashion.com
