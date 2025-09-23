GOLD/FOREX
Dubai curls, don’t care: Expert styling tips for Fall and winter 2025

In the city, the vibe is all about soft glam and minimalism

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Simone Ashley always goes natural with her fluffy curls on the red carpet.
Alright, alright, curly hair, you do care. A little.

With fall and winter rolling in, it’s time to let your curls do the talking. According to Hanane Bouchouicha-Sykora, Founder of Zaphira Nature, this season is ditching overly structured styles in favour of looks that show off your curls’ natural movement and fullness.

In Dubai, the vibe is all about soft glam and minimalism, and looking for a sleek, polished look that still lets those curls shine. As Hanane puts it, "The idea is a modern, effortless chic style that focuses on health, shine, and curl definition rather than complicated hairstyles," she says.

From office to party: Curl styling made fun

Curly hair isn’t just hair—it’s a statement. Hanane shares her go-to styling guide:

For the office: Keep it polished. Defined curls with a cream, to ensure hydration and frizz-free hair all day.

For evenings and occasions: Go bold. Consider voluminous hair or high ponytails for a strong, striking look that flows perfectly with today’s fluid fashion silhouettes.

Celebrity and influencer inspiration

Dubai’s curl-loving women take cues from both global stars flaunting their natural curls and local influencers sharing routines and fave products. Hanane notes, “The focus today is no longer on a single ‘it look,’ but rather on techniques that maintain healthy, happy curls."

Dubai’s climate: Curl survival 101

No doubt, curly hair and Dubai’s weather have a complicated love-hate relationship. But don’t worry—we’ve got you.

During washing: Go for a conditioning or sulfate-free cleanser that nourishes as it cleans. Heading for a swim? Slather on a pre-swim leave-in or mask to shield your curls from chlorine or saltwater, which can zap moisture and send frizz into overdrive. Rinse well, then follow up with a hydrating conditioner to lock in softness and keep those curls happy.

Hydration is key

Curly hair is naturally drier than straight hair, so hydration is non-negotiable. Start with a leave-in conditioner immediately after washing to lock in moisture. Follow with a curl cream or styling balm to define and seal your curls while preventing frizz. Look for ingredients like plant oils, shea butter, and proteins—they help maintain elasticity and shine.

Extra definition

To make curls pop, layer in a styling jelly or lightweight curl gel. Ingredients such as aloe vera and collagen provide hydration, strengthen hair, and enhance curl definition. Apply from mid-length to ends, scrunching to encourage natural curl formation, and avoid the roots to prevent heaviness.

Sun protection

Dubai sun? Brutal. Your curls? Deserve a sun shield. Slather on a lightweight gloss or leave-in with UV protection to keep color from fading, dryness at bay, and breakage in check. It adds shine, bounce, and that healthy curl glow—even when the city feels like a sauna.

Curls that last

  • For curls that withstand heat, humidity, or a windy day

  • Air dry or use a diffuser on low heat.

  • Scrunch out the crunch for a soft, touchable finish.

  • Protective styles like braids or buns are your best friend on windy days.

Quick and smart hairstyles

Short on time? No problem. Hanane’s quick fixes:

High bun or pineapple updo for neat, face-framing elegance.

Half-up, half-down for brunches or casual events.

Colour and sun: Curl-friendly shades

For UAE curls, opt for warm, low-maintenance tones like Caramel, Honey, Copper, or autumn-inspired highlights. These shades reflect light and enhance curl dimension. With Dubai’s sun, Hanane emphasizes UV-filtered products to preserve color and prevent damage.

Curly hair in Dubai just got a major upgrade this season. With the right products, a bit of creativity, and expert tips, your curls can be as healthy, chic, and bold as the city itself.

