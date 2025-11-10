Dubai’s K-Pop weekend: CHEN, Billie and more to take over Global Village stage

Headliner CHEN, the vocalist and EXO core member, is bringing his notes and soulful ballads — proving he’s just as captivating solo as he is with the boy band. PUNCH, whose voice has graced countless K-drama soundtracks, will also hit the stage, while Billie, the seven-member girl group, promises genre-bending sounds andchoreography. Rising star Kim Ju Wang will mesmerise with his vocals and stage presence, and UAE-based K-pop cover crew PIXIES will round off the night.