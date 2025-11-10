Dubai’s K-Pop weekend: CHEN, Billie and more to take over Global Village stage

Global Village is pulling out all the stops with concerts before it wraps up next summer
Dubai’s family hotspot is turning up the heat this weekend with a K-pop spectacular you won’t want to miss. K-LOUD: K-Pop Concert lands on the Global Village main stage on Sunday, November 16, and the lineup is a K-Pop fan's dream.
Headliner CHEN, the vocalist and EXO core member, is bringing his notes and soulful ballads — proving he’s just as captivating solo as he is with the boy band. PUNCH, whose voice has graced countless K-drama soundtracks, will also hit the stage, while Billie, the seven-member girl group, promises genre-bending sounds andchoreography. Rising star Kim Ju Wang will mesmerise with his vocals and stage presence, and UAE-based K-pop cover crew PIXIES will round off the night.
As always at Global Village, the only ticket you need is Dhs25 for entry — no hidden fees, just non-stop K-pop energy. The show kicks off at 7pm, so if you want a prime spot, arrive early.
The concert also serves as the grand finale for K-EXPO UAE, a two-day celebration of Korean culture, creativity, and innovation, happening November 15–16.
Global Village, celebrating its 30th season, is pulling out all the stops with concerts across genres before it wraps up next summer. Can’t get enough K-pop? November is stacked: the DREAM Concert hits Abu Dhabi later this month with sub-units from SEVENTEEN, (G)I-DLE, and Red Velvet, plus a K-pop boyband and Demon Hunters singalong earlier at the capital’s K-culture fest.
Dh25. Sun, Nov 16. Global Village, Dubailand. Be there or be square — K-pop isn’t waiting!
