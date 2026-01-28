Before Dubai's Gold Street, 5 golden experiences to try

For years, Dubai has been known as the city where even the streets are paved with gold and now it’s ready to make that rumour a reality (well, kind of). As reported by Gulf News on Jan 27, a new district is on the cards for all things gold and bullion. And in the hub, there shall be a road lined with real gold. The path will be paved by Ithra Dubai, responsible for The Plaza and Waterfront Market. The timeline is expected to be announced in stages.