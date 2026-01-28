Before Dubai's Gold Street, 5 golden experiences to try

Food, check, bathtub, check. Here's to feeling pure luxury
For years, Dubai has been known as the city where even the streets are paved with gold and now it’s ready to make that rumour a reality (well, kind of). As reported by Gulf News on Jan 27, a new district is on the cards for all things gold and bullion. And in the hub, there shall be a road lined with real gold. The path will be paved by Ithra Dubai, responsible for The Plaza and Waterfront Market. The timeline is expected to be announced in stages.
However, there are plenty of other honey-metal rich experiences to be had before you walk the golden brick road, such as:
Fee-fi-fo-fum, I see something glittering… and it’s the Najmat Taiba, aka the Star of Taiba. You can find this – the largest ring in the world - at the Deira Gold Souk. It’s too huge (and too heavy) to wear at 64 kilos of 21-karat gold, but it certainly blings just right for the camera. The Guinness World Record holder has about 5.1 kilos of jewels and set against a store window. The looking glass has never felt more cheerful.
This is the Midas touch brought to life. Soak in a tub filled with bubbles that smell of lavender and when they shimmy, give you glimpses of the golden bowl. How’s that for feeling plush? The seven-star Burj Al Arab Jumeirah offers this tub of precious metal that’ll make you want to never leave. Or, if you are feeling fancy, get your own home equipped with a tub that comes with its own bragging rights. Dubai really is the gold standard.
Only in Dubai can you get gold on the go like this. Certain high demand areas – Burj Khalifa, Dubai mall - have become home to gold ATMS (no joke), where you can get yourself gold bars, coins, and perhaps even jewellery that weigh between a gram and an ounce. The prices are updated every 10 minutes so you pay the latest rates. How’s that for a quick pick me up?
The most expensive pair of women’s shoes were made by Antonio Vietri in the UAE, where gold and diamonds are simply raw materials that are worked into glittering, wearable art. The most expensive footwear ($19.92 million), named Moon Star Shoes by Vietri, has 30 carats of diamonds set in solid gold and an Argentinian meteorite from 1576. The shoes are a tribute to the Burj Khalifa and have heels shaped like a tallest building in the world.
Dubai knows how to do delectable, and how to go the extra mile. Case in point: cups of tea (or coffee) with gold foil toppers, biryanis covered in shiny shin, and more. To get a taste of real gold, head to Boho Cafe & Restaurant where you can sip your favourite hot drink, maybe eat a croissant – both with a drizzle of real gold.
