UAE: How to win up to 10 kilos of gold

Speaking about the campaign, Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at DIB, said: “Through our ‘Win up to 10KG Gold’ Campaign, we are rewarding customers for deepening their relationship with DIB while encouraging positive financial behaviours such as saving, planning and managing money with confidence. By creating more ways to participate across everyday banking, we aim to deliver an experience that is engaging and accessible for our customers. As always, our focus remains on delivering Sharia-compliant products and services that are transparent, simple and aligned with our customers’ long-term interests.”

At the end of the campaign, six grand prize winners, including three Individual and three Business Banking customers, will each receive a cash prize equal to the value of one kilogram of gold. In addition, 400 customers will each receive a cash prize equal to the value of 10 grams of gold. And multiple draws scheduled throughout the campaign period.

