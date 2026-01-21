GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

UAE: How to win up to 10 kilos of gold

One Dubai-based bank has come up with a new promotion

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE: How to win up to 10 kilos of gold
Unsplash

You can win up to 10 kilos of gold in the UAE in 2026. By today’s rate, that’s honeyed metal worth about Dh5,875,000.

But first, who is eligible?

Basically… everyone with a Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) bank account. The campaign is open to both existing and new individual and business banking customers

How do I get in?

By entering DIB’s ‘Win up to 10KG Gold’, which is running until June 2026. You could do one of three things to earn you entries into the draw:

1. Increase your average balances in Current and Savings accounts (CASA) during the campaign period.

2. Start a new salary transfer relationship with DIB. Or,

3. Conduct foreign currency transactions domestically or internationally.

What’s really up for grabs?

DIB will award prizes equivalent to 10 kilograms of gold, including prizes totalling 6 kilograms of gold and special prizes equivalent to 4 kilograms.

So how many people will take home prizes?

At the end of the campaign, six grand prize winners, including three Individual and three Business Banking customers, will each receive a cash prize equal to the value of one kilogram of gold. In addition, 400 customers will each receive a cash prize equal to the value of 10 grams of gold. And multiple draws scheduled throughout the campaign period.

Speaking about the campaign, Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at DIB, said: “Through our ‘Win up to 10KG Gold’ Campaign, we are rewarding customers for deepening their relationship with DIB while encouraging positive financial behaviours such as saving, planning and managing money with confidence. By creating more ways to participate across everyday banking, we aim to deliver an experience that is engaging and accessible for our customers. As always, our focus remains on delivering Sharia-compliant products and services that are transparent, simple and aligned with our customers’ long-term interests.”

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Gemini Building Materials celebrates 30 years

Gemini Building Materials celebrates 30 years

2m read
New group chat features let users label roles, make text stickers and set custom event alerts.

WhatsApp update boosts group chat features

2m read
Dubai's Gold Souk Offers Shoppers a Chance to Win Gold Mercedes

Win a gold Mercedes at Dubai's Gold Souk Extension

2m read
The campaign was officially inaugurated by the Shaklan Group’s senior leadership, led by Aboo Haris, Managing Director; Sameer MP, CEO; and Shameel Salam, Executive Director. Also, in attendance were Board Members Nihal Nasar and Aadil Aboo Haris, alongside Shajimon P, Operations Manager, and Shafeeq VP, Finance Manager

Shaklan Group launches ‘Win a Dream Home’ campaign

2m read