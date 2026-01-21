UAE: How to win up to 10 kilos of gold

One Dubai-based bank has come up with a new promotion
You can win up to 10 kilos of gold in the UAE in 2026. By today’s rate, that’s honeyed metal worth about Dh5,875,000.
Basically… everyone with a Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) bank account. The campaign is open to both existing and new individual and business banking customers
By entering DIB’s ‘Win up to 10KG Gold’, which is running until June 2026. You could do one of three things to earn you entries into the draw:
1. Increase your average balances in Current and Savings accounts (CASA) during the campaign period.
2. Start a new salary transfer relationship with DIB. Or,
3. Conduct foreign currency transactions domestically or internationally.
DIB will award prizes equivalent to 10 kilograms of gold, including prizes totalling 6 kilograms of gold and special prizes equivalent to 4 kilograms.
At the end of the campaign, six grand prize winners, including three Individual and three Business Banking customers, will each receive a cash prize equal to the value of one kilogram of gold. In addition, 400 customers will each receive a cash prize equal to the value of 10 grams of gold. And multiple draws scheduled throughout the campaign period.
Speaking about the campaign, Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at DIB, said: “Through our ‘Win up to 10KG Gold’ Campaign, we are rewarding customers for deepening their relationship with DIB while encouraging positive financial behaviours such as saving, planning and managing money with confidence. By creating more ways to participate across everyday banking, we aim to deliver an experience that is engaging and accessible for our customers. As always, our focus remains on delivering Sharia-compliant products and services that are transparent, simple and aligned with our customers’ long-term interests.”
