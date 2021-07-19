UAE: Can’t seem to pick the perfect dessert for Eid Al Adha? Try out any of these 10 recipes
Basbousa, date pudding, luqaimat, almond rolls... try out these festive recipes

Here are a few must-try recipes you can make this Eid Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal, Gulf News Archives, Mondoux, Shutterstock, Stockfood
Dubai: Eid Mubarak! Let the festivities begin (at home, of course). No meal is complete without a little sugar, which is why the Food team at Gulf News has got you covered. With our wide range of recipes, you could never fall short of trying something new every day.

Check out some of these dessert recipes for a wonderful week ahead...

1. Almond basbousa with vanilla and rose syrup

Basbousa
Step into any Middle Eastern restaurant and you would find this semolina cake. But hey, why buy it when you can make it at home? Not only is it sweet, but this dessert bites have a delicately wonderful nutty taste, and goes as the perfect solution to end a hearty Eid meal Image Credit: Shutterstock

Here's the recipe for it

2. Gazelle horns with almond filling

Gazelle horns with almond filling
These Moroccan crescent-shaped cookies are often served during special occasions, and has a sweet, warm and heady flavour. Bite into it, and a gush of almond paste will tingle your taste buds Image Credit: Stockfood

Try out the recipe here

3. Halawet Al Jeben or cheese rolls

Halawet Al Jeben (Cheese rolls)
Unlike your usual cheese roll, these are sweet and has a pleasant taste. The Syrian dessert uses a handful of ingredients and takes about an hour to make and is an easy dessert to prepare. Plus, top it off with a spoonful of tasty rose jam and a few pistachios Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Here's how you can make Halawet Al Jeben

4. Traditional Emirati Luqaimat

Luqaimat
One of UAE's most popular desserts, this traditional bite-sized goodness is called Luqaimat. Made with only six ingredients and rolled into balls, these golden brown tidbits can be made in less than 20 minutes, given that you've prepared for it a day before Image Credit: Shutterstock

Here's where you can find the recipe of Emirati Luqaimat

5. Maamoul

Maamoul
Ah, Arabic cookies. One doesn't get enough of it... which is why these date-stuffed cookies are a scrumptious solution for this Eid. Traditionally, the short cake dough is flavoured by putting charcoal on a plate, and placing a piece of bakhour (incense) on top of the charcoal, which is also why this Maamoul recipe is a must-try during your day off Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Try out the recipe of Maamoul

6. Date pudding with hot caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream

Date pudding by Mondoux
Don't leave the dates in your house unused, transform it into a tasty pudding instead. This perfectly balanced dessert takes 35 minutes from start to finish and is best served with hot caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream Image Credit: Supplied/Mondoux

Here's the recipe for it

7. Sticky Date Pudding

Sticky Date Pudding
Staple to the UAE, one could never run out of ideas to make dishes out of dates. Make into a pickle or a pudding, this tasty treat takes an hour to make and is best served with a butterscotch sauce on top of it. You could also amp it up by adding in a scoop of vanilla ice cream, or dates rolled in sugar Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Here's the recipe for Sticky date pudding

8. Emirati sweet Balaleet

Balaleet
Who knew that vermicelli cooked in ghee, saffron and cardamom with a hint of rosewater, would make a wonderful dessert... this easy-to-make dessert recipe takes a handful of ingredients, and can be made in five simple steps. Convinced enough? Try it out by clicking the link to recipe below Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Here's the recipe

9. Chocolate hazelnut Baklava (with vanilla ice cream)

Chocolate hazelnut baklava
The fame behind Baklava is a sweet story. Made in layers, this Turkish pastry is a multi-layered treat that's loved across the Balkan region. The only thing unique about this dessert is that it uses chocolate and hazelnuts Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Try out the recipe here

10. Arabian chocolate halva

Arabian chocolate halva
Made with tahini, the traditional soft candy can be made at home in less than 40 minutes. This bite-sized dessert also includes chocolate, but is best served with almonds and chopped pistachios during Eid Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Here's the recipe for Arabian chocolate halva

Know of any such desserts? Let us know on food@gulfnews.com

