UAE: Can’t seem to pick the perfect dessert for Eid Al Adha? Try out any of these 10 recipes

Here are a few must-try recipes you can make this Eid
Dubai: Eid Mubarak! Let the festivities begin (at home, of course). No meal is complete without a little sugar, which is why the Food team at Gulf News has got you covered. With our wide range of recipes, you could never fall short of trying something new every day.
Check out some of these dessert recipes for a wonderful week ahead...
1. Almond basbousa with vanilla and rose syrup
Step into any Middle Eastern restaurant and you would find this semolina cake. But hey, why buy it when you can make it at home? Not only is it sweet, but this dessert bites have a delicately wonderful nutty taste, and goes as the perfect solution to end a hearty Eid meal
2. Gazelle horns with almond filling
These Moroccan crescent-shaped cookies are often served during special occasions, and has a sweet, warm and heady flavour. Bite into it, and a gush of almond paste will tingle your taste buds
3. Halawet Al Jeben or cheese rolls
Unlike your usual cheese roll, these are sweet and has a pleasant taste. The Syrian dessert uses a handful of ingredients and takes about an hour to make and is an easy dessert to prepare. Plus, top it off with a spoonful of tasty rose jam and a few pistachios
4. Traditional Emirati Luqaimat
One of UAE's most popular desserts, this traditional bite-sized goodness is called Luqaimat. Made with only six ingredients and rolled into balls, these golden brown tidbits can be made in less than 20 minutes, given that you've prepared for it a day before
5. Maamoul
Ah, Arabic cookies. One doesn't get enough of it... which is why these date-stuffed cookies are a scrumptious solution for this Eid. Traditionally, the short cake dough is flavoured by putting charcoal on a plate, and placing a piece of bakhour (incense) on top of the charcoal, which is also why this Maamoul recipe is a must-try during your day off
6. Date pudding with hot caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream
Don't leave the dates in your house unused, transform it into a tasty pudding instead. This perfectly balanced dessert takes 35 minutes from start to finish and is best served with hot caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream
7. Sticky Date Pudding
Staple to the UAE, one could never run out of ideas to make dishes out of dates. Make into a pickle or a pudding, this tasty treat takes an hour to make and is best served with a butterscotch sauce on top of it. You could also amp it up by adding in a scoop of vanilla ice cream, or dates rolled in sugar
8. Emirati sweet Balaleet
Who knew that vermicelli cooked in ghee, saffron and cardamom with a hint of rosewater, would make a wonderful dessert... this easy-to-make dessert recipe takes a handful of ingredients, and can be made in five simple steps. Convinced enough? Try it out by clicking the link to recipe below
9. Chocolate hazelnut Baklava (with vanilla ice cream)
The fame behind Baklava is a sweet story. Made in layers, this Turkish pastry is a multi-layered treat that's loved across the Balkan region. The only thing unique about this dessert is that it uses chocolate and hazelnuts
10. Arabian chocolate halva
Made with tahini, the traditional soft candy can be made at home in less than 40 minutes. This bite-sized dessert also includes chocolate, but is best served with almonds and chopped pistachios during Eid
