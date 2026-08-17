Singapore cafe serves up coffee with a side of 'rain'

What if your cup of Joe came with a sweet cloud?
What if your hot coffee came with a bit of cloud? In a (now) viral move, one café in Singapore crafted an interactive drink that makes for great photos and sweet sips.
Called Sweet Little Rain, this drink by Mellower Coffee, comes with a puff of candy floss suspended over a cup of black coffee. As the steam from the beverage rises, it melts the floss, creating the illusion of raindrops – and sweetening your coffee as it goes.
Is it a bit of a gimmick? Perhaps – since for all intents and purposes by the time the candy melts, it’ll have made your cup (and therefore your fingers) sticky and left your coffee quite cold.
It does make for a cool photo opportunity though.
Like your coffee slightly sweet but not enough to wait for the cloud to melt? Add a stick of cinnamon to your brew for that slightly spicy – slightly sweet sip.
Closer to home, in the UAE, you may not see such grandstanding (yet), but you can get a superb cup of Joe made using speciality beans from around the world. One spot known for its cuppa is Air Speciality Coffee in Al Quoz, where each drink comes with its own origin story.
Or, there's Boon Coffee in Dubai (various locations) will pour you a 100 per cent pure, single-origin cup of coffee using Arabica beans sourced directly from Ethiopia.
And Nightjar Coffee in Al Quoz, which is perfect for the pitstop during those AlSerkal gallery visits, is also a good choice if you want your beans freshly roasted and brewed.