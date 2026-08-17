Singapore cafe serves up coffee with a side of 'rain'

Called Sweet Little Rain, this drink by Mellower Coffee, comes with a puff of candy floss suspended over a cup of black coffee. As the steam from the beverage rises, it melts the floss, creating the illusion of raindrops – and sweetening your coffee as it goes.

Closer to home, in the UAE, you may not see such grandstanding (yet), but you can get a superb cup of Joe made using speciality beans from around the world. One spot known for its cuppa is Air Speciality Coffee in Al Quoz, where each drink comes with its own origin story.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.