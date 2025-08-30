From Thai feasts to Michelin ramen, explore Dubai’s top dining deals in September
Dubai: As the summer heat lingers and the city springs back to life, Dubai’s dining scene is turning up the flavor this September with a slew of unmissable food experiences. Whether you're craving unlimited Thai feasts, wings with a cult following, gourmet burgers, or a French-style weekend brunch, this month’s culinary calendar is overflowing with delicious deals, chef-driven events, and indulgent new menus.
Here’s your ultimate guide to where to eat, drink, and indulge this September in Dubai:
1. Unlimited Thai Dining at Benjarong, Dusit Thani
Indulge in a never-ending spread of authentic Thai dishes at Benjarong’s new Unlimited Dining nights. From fragrant curries to wok-fried favorites and decadent desserts, this midweek feast is perfect for lovers of bold flavors and variety.
Location: Dusit Thani Dubai
Date and Time: Mon–Thu, 7pm–10pm
Call: +971 4 317 4515
2. Wing Stock Festival at BrewDog Bluewaters
For the first time ever, Wing Stock lands in Dubai! Enjoy a new wing flavor daily for a week, paired with craft beer, live music, and laid-back vibes at BrewDog, Dubai’s dedicated craft beverage venue.
Location: Bluewaters Island
Date and Time: Sept 1–7, 12pm–8pm
Call: +971 4 514 8050
3. Bless Up Sundays at Ting Irie
All-you-can-eat Jamaican brunch with live-cooked jerk chicken, oxtail, BBQ wings, patties, and a DJ spinning island beats. Indoor vibes, bold Caribbean flavors, and serious soul.
Location: Downtown Dubai
Date and Time: Every Sunday, 12:30pm–4:30pm
Call: +971 4 557 5601
4. One-Night-Only Burger Night at Chez Wam
Expect five wild burger creations by Chef Hadrien Villedieu, think Wagyu & foie gras, kimchi chicken, and even fish & chips in a bun plus desserts like a Choco Burger. Live DJ and vibes included.
Location: St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah
Date and Time: Wednesday, Sept 4 from 6pm
Call: +971 4 410 6707
5. Greek Sunday Brunch at MIYA
Live music, kids’ entertainment, and a delicious Greek buffet featuring souvlaki, fresh salads, and Mediterranean classics make this a go-to for family-friendly Sunday feasts.
Location: Bluewaters Dubai
Date and Time: Sundays, 1pm–4pm
Call: +971 4 564 0008
6. Sunday Brunch at The Beam by Nick Alvis
Tuck into hearty European comfort food, from starters to desserts, while enjoying live acoustic music in a lush garden setting. A perfect way to ease into the week.
Location: Le Royal Meridien, Dubai Marina
Date and Time: Sundays, 1pm–4pm
Call: +971 4 316 5555
7. Weekend Brunch at L’Atelier Robuchon
Refined French brunch with a modern twist, paired with curated music and sophisticated ambiance. This is Parisian flair in the heart of Dubai.
Location: DIFC
Date and Time: Saturdays & Sundays, 1pm–4pm
Call: +971 4 297 7729
8. Pranzo di Lavoro at Vera Versilia
A refined three-course Tuscan business lunch featuring seafood classics, ideal for meetings or midday indulgence in an elegant setting.
Location: Kempinski MOE
Date and Time: Mon–Thu, 12pm–3pm
Call: +971 50 598 9051
9. Sunday Roast at The Strand
Choose from beef tenderloin, lamb shank, roast chicken, salmon, or Impossible Meat Loaf — all served with Yorkshire puds, roasted veg, and your choice of sides.
Location: Palm Jumeirah
Date: Sundays
Call: +971 4 430 2221
10. Tailored Tasting Menu at Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia
Experience a surprise chef-curated menu based on your personal preferences, beginning with an abra ride across the waters. A unique and intimate Michelin-level experience.
Location: Jumeirah Al Qasr
Date and Time: Daily for lunch & dinner
Reservations via Instagram @atrangi.dubai
11. Konjiki Hototogisu Soft Launch at Nakheel Mall
Get an early taste of the iconic Michelin-starred ramen with their soft opening. Don’t miss the clam-chicken broth with truffle oil, plus izakaya dishes and Japanese desserts.
Location: Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah Date: From Sept 3
Grand opening: Sept 23 with Chef Yamamoto live on-site.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox