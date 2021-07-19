6 fish recipes to serve this Eid Al Adha

Hari Machhi (Coriander Fish) Image Credit: Shutterstock

Eid Al Adha marks the end of the Haj pilgrimage. Families come to cook and eat together, especially the savoury kinds. A popular way to cook meat during Eid is to braise it with garlic and onion over slow fire. In South East Asia, Biryani is a popular feast dish whereas Kebabs are popular in Turkey during Eid. Here are 6 fish recipes that you can prepare for your family and friends over Eid al-Adha.

The Portuguese reason for Kerala fish molee:

Fish Molee - tastes best with Kerala 'matta' rice Image Credit: Supplied/Sobha Varghese

Fish molee dish originated in the coastal state of India, that is covered by luscious Western ghats on one side and the Arabian sea on the other - Kerala. Among its many varities of seafood, is one popular recipe - fish molee. Originally, the fish was made spicy for the locals. However, during the 15th century when the Portugese ruled Kerala, they found the dish too spicy. A woman named 'Molly' added coconut milk to reduce the spice level. And that's how the dish got its name - Fish Molee. Try the recipe here

Guide to making the perfect Emirati grilled fish:

Grilled fish Image Credit: Gulf News/Stefan Lindeque

Seafood is a big part of Emirati cuisine and this grilled fish recipe proves just right. With a hint of saffron, lemon zest and orange juice, the marinade for this grilled fish is unique. Try this easy grilled fish recipe at home.

Hari machhi or coriander fish:

Hari Machhi (Coriander Fish) Image Credit: Shutterstock

This is a recipe for fish cooked in yoghurt-based coriander gravy and flavoured with mild spices. The yoghurt in the gravy prevents the fish from drying and gives it a little bit of tang. Pair it with flavoured rice, bread or a simple salad for your family and guests this Eid. Try the recipe here

Steamed Fish in Banana Leaf:

Steamed Fish in Banana Leaf Image Credit: Shutterstock

Wrapping food in banana leaf is a traditional Asian technique. Be it for health or sustainble reasons, the subtle grassy aroma to fish with mild spices, builds the flavour of this dish. Try this no-fuss recipe for steamed fish in banana leaf.

British fish and chips, mushy peas and tartare sauce:

Forget the pub, and make the scrummy British classic fish and chips at home Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/GN

Fried fish in crispy batter with chips on the side is Britain's most popular dish. Legends say that this dish first appeared in the North of England - Lancashire around 1860s. It is typically accomanied by tartare sauce, which is poured on the fish and vinegar, which is drizzled on the chips. Try this traditional British fish and chips recipe here

How to make Lahore's famous fried fish:

Lahori fish Image Credit: Gulf News/ Stefan Lindeque

These fried finger fish is a part of Pakistan's street food culture. The fish fingers are coated with a flour batter, mild spices and fried in hot oil for crunchiness. It is typically sprinkled with chaat masala (a tangy South Asian spice mix) and paired with a tamarind chutney or dip. Here is the recipe to try this Eid.