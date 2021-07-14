Hungry on a budget? Try these dishes under Dh10 in Dubai

Dine out on a budget with these tasty options... Image Credit: Pexels.com

Do you remember a time when you could have eaten three meals for the price of one at a new restaurant? That feeling is the worst, isn’t it? Especially when you’re on a budget.

It (most definitely) is important to keep your finances in check, particularly when you’re cutting down your expenses at the end of the month. But how do you keep your greens in line when you’re hungry?

Hard question, but answered in 12 different ways… and here’s how Dubai’s got you covered, whether you’re on a budget or not:

1. Shawarma

Shawarma Image Credit: Shutterstock

When in Dubai, shawarma is a must try. Famed for its succulent flavours, this meat roll is a staple to the city. Made with rotisserie meat, herbs, vegetables, and tahini sauce, this is a go-to dish, which can be eaten at any time of the day. If you still want to make a full meal out of it, you would be surprised because even with added fries, falafel and a drink, it would still come under Dh10.

2. Cheese or Zaatar Manakish

Manakish Bil Zatar and Manakish Bil Jibna Image Credit: Shutterstock

Served fresh out of the oven, this tasty treat is one of Dubai’s must-try dishes. Not only is it big in its quantity, but it is also worth the money it’s priced at. The cheese pull, the melt, the salty yet crispy exterior, this baked delight is priced at a low amount of Dh7.

3. Aloo Paratha

Aloo parantha - an Indian staple that is much loved across the breadth of the country Image Credit: Shutterstock

Paratha and vegetables kind of day? Try out an aloo paratha instead. This spiced potato stuffed flatbread is quite affordable and is available under Dh5. What’s more? You can pair it with a small bowl of curd and pickle to complement the taste.

4. Idli with chutney and sambar

Idli with chutney and sambar Image Credit: Saveurs Secretes/Pexels.com

There’s nothing like South Indian food on a morning, before you head to work. These savoury rice cakes are often served with chutneys and sambar as accompaniments, and satiate a hungry diner’s appetite – all under Dh10!

5. Filter coffee

Image Credit: Sharon Benjamin/Gulf News

You may have ordered a regular cup of coffee from your usual barista, but have you ever had the South Indian coffee? If not, here’s your chance to do so, right now. Made with strong decoction of coffee grounds, and equal portions of milk and sugar, this cup of coffee is served in a traditional tumbler and dabarah, and is only priced at Dh5.

6. Pandesal

Baked to perfection, this soft and fluffy bread is priced at Dh1 in a pastry shop titled 'Panadero' Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News

If you’re in a hurry, or you’re just looking out to pair a good meal with your coffee, the pandesal or sweet-salty bun is for you. Popular to the Filipino community, this is a staple to their cuisine and is consumed as a meal or as a snack throughout the day. Whether you’re dipping it in your hot cuppa, or slicing it to pair it with some meat favourites, the pandesal is priced at Dh0.50 for one bun.

7. Cheese pizza

Every 90’s kid will remember this mini cheese pizza. From walking home from tuitions, or meeting your friends after a long time, or just snacking away on the weekend, this cheese pizza is a must-try in Dubai, especially because it only costs Dh1.58. The only advice – don’t stop at one.

8. Chips Oman Regag

Chips Oman regag Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

If you’re a fan of chips Oman, but you’re looking for a twist to it, try out the chips Oman regag. Also known as the Arabic dosa, or the Arabic crepe, this snack (or meal) is paired with an egg, cheese and hot sauce, and of course Oman chips. Hidden within the confines of a grocery shop, this hidden gem of a meal can be eaten and tweaked to your liking. And moreover, it only costs Dh6.

9. Falafel

Falafel is a deep-fried ball or patty made from ground chickpeas, fava beans, or both. Image Credit: Stock image

It is a fried savoury patty made with Fava beans, which is best paired with a white tahini sauce - a mix of sour and salty flavours. These crunchy bites are priced at Dh0.50 and can be eaten as a snack or as an accompaniment to your meal.

10. Samosa and chai

Samosa and Chai Image Credit: Satyam Verma/Pexels.com

A relationship that’s been enjoyed over time, samosa and chai make the perfect evening snack for those who are looking for a contrasting taste. The samosa is a shortcrust pastry pocket filled with potatoes and spices, and then either fried or baked. It is served with sweet and spicy chutneys.

11. Cocktail juice

Cocktail Image Credit: Element5 Digital/Pexels.com

The Queen, the Sharjah, Thabakath – these are names of some of the tastiest fruit-based juices in town. Priced under Dh10, these tasty drinks make for the perfect solution to a hot summer’s day and can even be enough to be consumed as a whole meal.

12. Parotta sandwich

If you’re ever on the lookout for a tasty snack while you head out for a road trip, skip your regular food places and try out this budget-friendly parotta sandwich. Made using kneaded flatbread, this sandwich features shredded chicken, garlic sauce, and (if needed) vegetables as well. For those of us who have a low spice tolerance, maybe this is the best, yet tasty option out there.