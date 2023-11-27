21 food deals, new menus, ‘kids eat for free’ deals and more across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, for UAE Union Day celebration

Celebrate the spirit of unity and patriotism on the UAE's 52 Union Day with various delectable delights! Indulge in a culinary journey as restaurants across the UAE present exclusive food deals and discounts. From traditional Emirati flavours to international cuisines, savour the taste of togetherness with these special offerings that honour the nation's rich heritage.

The First Group's family of restaurants is offering exclusive offers to celebrate UAE's 52nd Union Day. Enjoy gourmet sandwiches with coffee, tea or juice at Risen Café, nachos and a drink at Sante Ria, and any pizza at Village Bistro. Risen Café also offers a UAE flag-themed cake and drink throughout December at a special price. These offers are valid from Friday, December 1, to Sunday, December 3.

La Cantine is celebrating UAE Union Day weekend with a 3-day brunch from Saturday, December 2 to Monday, December 4. The brunch will feature live performances, beats by the resident DJ, and popular brunch dishes. Additionally, party-goers can attend La Cantine's Paparazzi After-Brunch party every Sunday from 6 pm onwards with music by DJs A.Kala & Benda Haloy.

% Arabica invites coffee enthusiasts, art lovers, and the community to celebrate UAE Union Day at its Dubai Mall, City Walk Dubai, and Yas Mall locations. The event features live art and calligraphy sessions, with exclusive Union Day-themed designs distributed to all 17 % Arabica stores in the UAE. The event will take place on December 2, and visitors can enjoy a variety of coffee blends and delectable food options.

Celebrate UAE Union Day with an Arabic lunch buffet at Mowsem. Enjoy a variety of Arabic specialities and refreshing drinks from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. SocialBee is also offering special cakes at an exclusive price, only available during the public holiday.

Beirut Streets, located in Al Barsha opposite MOE, offers a delicious twist on authentic dishes. Their menu includes breakfast, freshly baked bread, falafel, salads, mezze, shawarma, burgers, grilled meat, sandwiches, and desserts. Must-try dishes include Chicken and Beef Shawarmas, Lebanese Burger, Roasted Cauliflower Salad, Mixed Grill Platter. Open from 8 am to 2 am with parking available.

Askim is a new restaurant in Downtown Dubai that serves Levantine cuisine. The menu features dishes from both Syrian and Turkish cuisines that are curated by a team of seasoned chefs.

Eva's Fusion, a modern Indian restaurant located in Millennium Place, Barsha Heights, is offering a 3-course meal discount in celebration of UAE Union Day from December 1st to December 3rd. You can enjoy a variety of classic Indian dishes with a modern twist, such as Signature Tandoori Lobster and Rosemary Chicken Tikka, as well as international options including Gambas Al Ajillo with Grilled Vegetables and Whole Peri Peri Grilled Chicken.

Celebrate UAE National Day weekend at Haze Lounge with Mediterranean-style pastas, sandwiches, and salads at an exclusive price. The offer is valid all day at TRYP by Wyndham Dubai from December 1 to December 3, 2023.

Bombay Borough, the Indian eatery in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) offers discounts on their five signature dishes from December 1 to December 3. Experience unique flavours from across the sub-continent with Froyo Papdi Chaat, Potli Samosa, Tandoor Roasted Corn, Siliguri Chicken Skewers, and Haleem Kulcha.

Siliguri chicken skewers Image Credit: Supplied

The Barfly at Buddha Bar, located in Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, has recently announced the launch of The Barfly Lunch. The new lunch experience, which starts on December 1, 2023, will serve a delectable selection of dishes crafted by the newly appointed chef, Renzo. It is the perfect setting for your weekend festivities. Guests can enjoy a set lunch menu every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Bombay Bungalow offers guests a complimentary Zaffran Pista Barfi dessert on UAE's Union Day, December 2. The menu features an extensive selection of salads, breakfast options, lunch favorites, and desserts.

Avli by Tashas, located in DIFC, is all set to launch its first ever chef collaboration with Athenian Saturday Lunch on December 2 and December 16. This collaboration will bring the celebratory taste of Greece to Dubai. Along with the Athenian Lunch, the venue will also be featuring a special project named 'Bakaliko.' Both the Athenian Lunch and Bakaliko will be available from 1 pm to 5 pm.

The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery, located in Wyndham Dubai Marina, is preparing for a special celebration. During the event, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in BBQ burgers and sandwiches at a discounted price. The restaurant will be serving up an American-style menu, which includes the refinements of European cooking, throughout the day from December 1 to December 3.

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi guests can enjoy a 52 per cent discount on food and soft beverages at Cyan Brasserie, the hotel's signature restaurant.

Sahha at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel offers a dinner buffet with classic Emirati dishes and international cuisine. Guests get 20 per cent savings at restaurants and children under 6 dine for free. The offer is available from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm. Children under 6 dine complimentary. Children between 6 and 12 years of age avail 50 percent off.

Pearl Lounge in Abu Dhabi offers sweet and savory delicacies embodying the nation's rich heritage and flavours. The event is from December 1 to December 3 and children below six dine for free while children between 6 to 12 years of age can avail a 50 per cent discount.

Hoof Cafe, the speciality coffee cafe, is launching its limited edition dessert Passion Fruit and Saffron Panna Cotta from November 30 to December 2 across the UAE.

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall is organising a ten-day celebration to honour the unity of the nation. The festivities will include cultural activities, live performances, decorations, and exciting retail collaborations throughout the mall. From December 1 to 4, visitors will be welcomed with complimentary traditional Arabic coffee and dates by Emirati Coffee, a local specialty coffee roastery and shop.