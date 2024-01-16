15 fiery recipes to mark the occasion of International Hot and Spicy Food Day

Did you know that January 16 is International Hot and Spicy Food Day? It's a special day to indulge in some of the spiciest dishes from around the world. Each country has its own unique cooking styles and recipes, with some preferring milder flavours while others love extra hot food. There are even some super spicy dishes that people aren't afraid to try! If you're feeling adventurous, we have got a few recipes for you. Just make sure you have a strong stomach to handle the heat.
Chicken sando
If you need a quick and spicy snack that can be made in just 15 minutes, try a spicy glazed chicken sandwich with a twist on the classic version. This recipe is perfect for those who love fried chicken and spicy food.
Tikka corn ribs
Are you planning a mid-week dinner with your family and friends? Try this spicy and tangy Indian starter recipe for tikka corn ribs layered with spices and a hint of lemon. Here's the recipe!
Tuna maki roll
A classic sushi roll filled with a spicy tuna and cucumber mixture, wrapped in seaweed and rice. Enjoy the heat with this simple spicy tuna maki roll recipe.
Lahori Aloo
If you're looking for a vegetarian dish with a spicy kick, look no further than Lahori Aloo. This meal features tender potatoes in a tangy tomato gravy. Ready to give it a try? Here's the recipe.
Oi Sobagi
Taste the crunch, lightness, and spice of Oi Sobagi, a Korean-style spicy stuffed cucumber kimchi that's perfect for any season and ready in under 25 minutes.
Queso Fundido
Learn how to make Queso Fundido, a kind of Mexican cheese fondue, with this video guide. It's perfect for parties and has a spicy kick, thanks to the chorizo sausage.
Khyber's spicy butter chicken
Khyber's spicy butter chicken recipe is not your typical butter chicken. It's spicy and can be prepared in just 30 minutes. The recipe involves grilling chicken with aromatic spices and smothering it with a creamy tomato sauce.
Mala Beef Xiaolongbao
A must-try dish at any Chinese restaurant is the spicy Mala Beef Xiaolongbao, which combines chilli and peppercorn oil. For those looking to enjoy this dish at home, there is a recipe available for making it from scratch.
Guacamole Picante
Go vegan! Here's a recipe for Guacamole Picante or spicy guacamole with an Asian twist. This Mexican dish gets a spicy makeover with Korean, Thai and Filipino ingredients.
Japanese Chicken ramen
Learn how to create spicy Japanese chicken ramen with chicken skewers and a perfectly cooked soft-boiled egg. The recipe that will take your dining experience to a whole new level, especially during the winters.
Liberian chicken gravy
Liberian chicken gravy is a traditional stew perfect for cold nights. It is made with a blend of bell peppers, habanero peppers, and black pepper, which gives it a spicy and hot flavour that is hard to resist. it is usually paired with steamed rice or boiled plantain. Here's a video guide.
Kanthari beef roast
Kanthari, also known as bird's eye chilli, is a popular green chilli used in Indian and Thai cuisine due to its spicy heat. One recipe that uses this chilli is the Naadan Kanthari Beef Roast or Kerala beef roast, which can be prepared in 30 minutes.
Tomyum gung
Tomyum Gung is one of the most famous Thai soups, a blend of spicy, sour, and aromatic flavours that are made with prawns. This soup is enhanced with lime, lemongrass, and chilli, complementing the prawn's flavour. Have you ever tried Tomyum Gung before? Try this recipe.
Sambal seabass
Sambal seabass, a spicy fish dish from Singapore, can be made using banana leaves and a hot grill in just 10 minutes. Sambal is a chilli paste made with hot chillies, garlic, ginger, lime juice and lemongrass. This makes it an excellent option for a quick and easy dinner recipe.
Seafood hotpot
Imagine taking warm rich spicy broth of fresh seafood by the seaside on a chilly day.Here's a recipe on how to make Korean spicy seafood hotpot at home.
