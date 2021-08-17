Tamil actor Anandha Kannan, who gained popularity as a TV host in the 1990s and 2000s, reportedly died on August 16 due to cancer. He was 48.
Director Venkat Prabhu shared the news of Kannan’s death on Twitter.
“A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences,” Prabhu wrote.
Kannan started his career in Singapore as an actor and TV host. He later moved to India and worked for the TV channel Sun Music. During his career, he also had a cameo in Prabhu’s movie ‘Saroja’ and starred in science fiction Tamil film ‘Adisaya Ulagam’.
Fans of Kannan mourned the star and remembered him as being a big part of their youth.
“It’s really shocking! and heartbreaking to hear that VJ #AnandhaKannan is no more. The most favorite anchor of 90’s Kids... Our deepest condolences,” one person tweeted.
“Those wer the times wen u hardly had any music channels completely dedicated to Tamil Songs..and then came @SunMusic and some young adults whom each one of us could relate to..Ananda Kannan was top on that list..90s kids favourite VJ,” another wrote.