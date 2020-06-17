Leading film personalities in Kerala such as actor Prithviraj, Biju Menon, directors Renjith and B Unnikrishnan have come to the rescue of ailing writer-director KR Sachidanandan to make sure he receives the best medical care.
Popularly known as Sachi, the 48-year-old is currently admitted to the intensive care unit of a leading hospital in Thrissur.
He had suffered a cardiac arrest on June 16 and doctors treating him said that the next two days are very crucial.
It was at this time that close friends of Sachi got together and are now trying to rope in top experts to work with doctors treating him. They have also expressed their desire to hire an air ambulance to move him to another hospital, if the situation demands.
Sachi was recovering from a hip surgery when he suffered a cardiac arrest.
The director, who was a practicing lawyer at the Kerala High Court, turned to the film industry by first jointly writing scripts before going solo. His second film as a director, ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’, turned out to be one of the highest earning Indian films this year, until the lockdown kicked in.