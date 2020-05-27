Bollywood star John Abraham has announced his next project as a producer. The film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam blockbuster ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’.
‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ revolves around the conflict between an influential cop and a senior police officer.
“At JA Entertainment we are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience. By doing what we do with dedication and focus, we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake. This film also fits right into our future plans as we believe that the Hindi film industry will bounce back with efficient and entertaining projects soon after the COVID-19 crisis,” Abraham said.
Directed by Sachy, the Malayalam film featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. The film released in India on February 7.
Abraham is known for producing films such as ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Madras Cafe’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran’.