Celebrated scriptwriter and director of Prithviraj hit ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ Sachi suffered a cardiac arrest on June 16 during his hip replacement surgery at a hospital in Thrissur in Kerala.
“Currently he is being treated in critical care unit with mechanical ventilation and other supportive measures,” said a doctor in statement by the hopsital.
He is likely to have suffered brain damage and his recovery is being monitored closely.
Sachi has co-written the script for films like ‘Chocolate’, starring Prithviraj and ‘Run Baby Run’ with Mohanlal.
Sachi directed superstar Prithviraj in hits like ‘Anarkali’ and ‘Driving License’ as well.