Actor has completed his 7-day institutional quarantine after arriving from Jordan

Image Credit:

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has completed seven days of institutional quarantine after his return from Jordan, got himself tested for COVID-19 and the results are negative.

Prithviraj, as he’s popularly known, took to Instagram to share the results of his test.

“Did a COVID-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all,” the actor wrote.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's 7-day institutional quarantine ends. Image Credit: IANS

Prithviraj and director Blessy, along with a 58-member entourage of their upcoming film ‘Aadujeevitham’, had been stranded at a desert camp in Jordan since March 12 due to global COVID-19 outbreak.

In May, the actor returned to the country after which he was in quarantine.

On May 29, Prithviraj shared that his seven days of “institutional quarantine” had ended and that he would now be on seven days of home quarantine.

Earlier this year, Prithiviraj starred in the blockbuster ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ directed by Sachy. The film also stars Biju Menon. It released in February.