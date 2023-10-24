Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’ is having a dream run at the box office worldwide, but it’s just come up against a roadblock. Fans think that ‘Ordinary Person’, a song from the film that was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is actually a rip off from ‘Where Are You’, a song from ‘Peaky Blinder’ that was composed by Otnicka.
Flooded with messages, Otnicka posted on Instagram: “Guys, thanks for hundreds of your messages about the movie ‘Leo’. I can see everything, but it’s physically impossible to answer everyone. The mail is overflowing with messages, Instagram, as well as thousands of comments on YouTube under the video ‘Where Are You’. The situation is very unclear... We are looking into this and a little later I will give an assessment of everything that is happening (sic).”
It was recently reported that ‘Leo’ raked in Rs 400 crore worldwide in just four days. After the release, composer Ravichander’s background music and songs were much appreciated.
The film smashed the UAE box office with over 300,000 admissions in the first four days of its release. According to the box office collection numbers from the local distributor Phars Films, Vijay’s film ‘Leo’—a South Indian remake of the Hollywood film ‘A History Of Violence’—has enjoyed a thunderous opening with 300,109 admissions since its release on October 19.