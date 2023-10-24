Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of blockbuster Tamil action thriller film ‘Leo’ injured his leg on Tuesday while taking part in a promo event of his film at a movie hall in Palakkad.
Kanagaraj arrived at the movie hall where a massive crowd of well-wishers had already gathered for a glimpse of the director.
He had planned to promote the film at Palakkad, Thrissur and Kochi, before returning later in the day.
But his plans went awry after the fans turned delirious and made a mad rush to come close to the director to take selfies, leading to a stampede.
Soon the police started chasing fans and in the melee, Kanagaraj suffered an injury to his leg.
It was with great difficulty the police managed to bring things under control.
Following the injury, Kanagaraj cancelled his plans to reach Thrissur and Kochi and returned to Chennai.
He has, however, promised to return to Kerala.