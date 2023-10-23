Model and dancer Malaika Arora rang in her 48th birthday in Dubai and chose to share a set of dreamy images chronicling her special day.
Arora, who's known for her fitness and consummate dancing skills, took to social media to share a few lush images of her enjoy life to the fullest. A breakfast table laden with goodies also make the cut.
"As the sun sets on another year & I turn 48, (in my favourite bathrobe) I am grateful for the peace, my people, and my calm that has been my companion throughout this journey. Sitting here, each moment feels like a gentle whisper, guiding me towards self-discovery and inner strength," said Arora. In the pictures, you can see Arora soaking up life and sunshine to the fullest.
In one of the images, she is seen enjoying a wholesome breakfast along with enjoying the sea view from her plush hotel room at the Palm Jumeirah.
"Here's to the soothing whispers of the breeze, the mesmerising sunset that reflect the promise of new beginnings, and the warms of the people who have made my life beautiful ... Once again, greateful for the life I have got to live so far and hopeful for the life ahead. Happy Birthday to me," she added.
Her friend and rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor also shared a loving post for his partner along with a picture of him hugging her.
"This picture is us. You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I'll always have your back even through the chaos ...," he wrote.