Brace yourselves, Swifties from the UAE.
The much-anticipated Taylor Swift's concert movie 'The Eras Tour' will release in this region on November 3rd and advance bookings have already begun at the local cinemas.
According to a statement released by the local movie chain operators Vox Cinemas, the cinematic version of Taylor Swift's musical journey through the years will hit the big screen next month.
The film,which saw a brilliant box-office opening and garnered positive reviews, captures her record-breaking stadium tour in all its glory. It recaps all 10 of her studio albums across 17 years of recorded work.
According to a report on NBC citing Box Office Mojo, the film collected $92.8 million during its opening weekend in the United States and Canada, making it the highest-grossing domestic concert film ever.
Compiled from several Swift shows at Southern California’s SoFi Stadium, the movie made a lot of noise when it released globally including the dominant North American markets and was hailed for being the perfect sing-aloud, communal experience.
This much-hyped feature is largely based on the pop sensation’s record-breaking stadium tour which kicked off in March. Directed by Sam Wrench, this film was considered a boon to all those Swifties who couldn't experience the Eras Tour in person. The movie tickets - priced around Dh150 - are also considerably cheaper than the icon's actual concert tickets (approx. Dh800).
Described as a journey through all of Swift’s musical eras, starting from her country music roots 17 years ago to achieving pop legend status, 'Taylor Swift: Eras Tour' film has the potential to become the highest-grossing concert film of all time in this region too.
Tickets are available on Vox cinemas websites.