You’ve listened to her songs ‘Price Tag’, ‘Nobody’s Perfect’ and ‘Domino’ and grooved to them. Now, get to see the British pop singer and songwriter Jessie Ellen Cornish, popularly known as Jessie J, in person, as host and performer at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi.
The singer with hits on the Billboard charts will perform at the event on September 16 at the Etihad Arena. With over 1.5 billion streams and 23 million record sales to date, in addition to gold and platinum certifications, the singer’s known for her soulful voice and pop tracks. She’s also won numerous awards, including the prestigious BRIT Award for ‘Critic’s Choice’.
“Hosting Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards is such an exciting experience. I can’t wait to perform and see who gets slimed,” the pop star said in a statement. “We’re going to have fun, see you all in Abu Dhabi!"
Line-up of musicians
Jessie J isn’t the only big artiste to perform on the occasion. Moroccan singer-songwriter and pop artiste Manal will also take to the stage. She is renowned for her contemporary interpretation of Arabic music.
And that's not all. Artistes such as the award-winning group Now United, Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter and composer Elyanna, Saudi artiste Bader Al-Shuaibi and Jordanian singer-songwriter Issam Alnajjar will take to the stage in the evening.
This year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi will also feature the social media sensation and content creator Ossy Marwah as the co-host. The show will premiere on Nickelodeon Arabia on September 20 at 5pm Saudi Arabia/6pm UAE and will also be aired on Nickelodeon channels internationally.
Fans can vote for their favourites across 16 categories on Nickelodeon’s digital site https://kca.nickelodeonarabia.com/ and on Instagram using the hashtag of their favorite nominee.
Tickets to the event are available on the website of Etihad Arena and start from Dh69, for the bronze category, which goes up to Dh399 for diamond segment. Discounts are available for tickets for “family bundles” of four members or more.