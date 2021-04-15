Nickelodeon and Disney stars gathered for a good cause to wish their Muslim fans a happy Ramadan
Stars from shows such as ‘Hannah Montana,’ ‘Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ ‘Wizards of Waverly Place and ‘Drake and Josh’ made millennial dreams come true by joining hands to wish their Muslim fans a blessed Ramadan.
Paani Project, a non-profit, US-based initiative brought the stars together in a minute-long video, and shared their greetings on Twitter on the first day of Ramadan. The US-based student NBO works towards creating sustainable solutions to the water crises in South Asia.
They tweeted: “Ramadan Kareem! Paani brought out a few childhood favourites to share a message with you all.” As soon as the video went up, an army of Disney fans lauded the video and wrote highly about their display of brotherhood.
The video featured the likes of Lindsay Lohan, Jesse McCartney, Jennifer Stone, Phil Lewis, Maria Canals-Barrera, Drake Bell and skateboarder Tony Hawk.