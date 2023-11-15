Renowned Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu will perform at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on March 9, as part of his world tour 2024.
Presented by MAC Global in association with Abu Dhabi Culture, Rieu will lead his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, chorus and many international soloists in a repertoire that spans classical masterpieces to waltzes, show tunes and songs from film, opera and musicals.
Rieu has sold 40 million albums and is known for his high-energy, romantic and joyful performances. His concerts are also a visual treat, from the sight of him and his musicians entering through the crowd and up onto the stage at the beginning of the concert, to the lavish costumes and the vast screen behind the orchestra displaying beautiful imagery, tailor-made for each song. They also feature dazzling light shows, elaborate costumes, and plenty of audience participation, making for an immersive experience.
Rieu says: “Emotions are the key. When a piece of music touches my heart, I know it will touch your heart too. I am very much looking forward to coming to Abu Dhabi next year with my Johann Strauss Orchestra, choir and many international soloists. I hope to see you all singing and dancing in the aisles! Much love!”
Special guest on this tour is 15-year-old Emma Kok, who went viral with over 60 million views across all social media platforms, for her rendition of ‘Voilà,’ the French ESC song from Barbara Pravi.
A range of ticket types are available at www.etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net, priced between Dh215 and Dh1,700.