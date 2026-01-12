Last Ramadan’s breakout hit: Why Share’ Al Asha became a cultural phenomenon

Set in 1970s Riyadh, the series blended nostalgia with compelling characters
Dubai: Every Ramadan brings its must-watch shows, but last year Share’ Al Asha didn’t just top the ratings, it became a full-blown cultural phenomenon across the Gulf. From family living rooms to social media feeds, the Saudi drama had everyone talking, quoting and laughing together.
Set in 1970s Riyadh, the series blended nostalgia with compelling characters and rich storytelling, and while it delivered plenty of lighthearted moments, it wasn’t just a comedy. The plot wove in emotional depth and powerful relationships that resonated with audiences long after Ramadan ended.
As the days of fasting unfolded, Share’ Al Asha quickly became part of the nightly Ramadan viewing ritual. Viewers tuned in on the streaming platform Shahid religiously after Iftar, and conversations about each episode spilled into WhatsApp groups, majlis gatherings and social feeds across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf.
But beyond the vibrant period setting and lovable characters, it was one line of dialogue that truly stole the spotlight.
“Saad, inta fi thaa?” — “Saad, is this you?” — became the Ramadan catchphrase everyone was repeating. Delivered with perfect comedic timing, the line escaped the screen and entered everyday life. Friends joked with it, influencers turned it into memes, and businesses across the UAE embraced it in their marketing.
Cafés, restaurants, and brands from fashion to food delivery used the phrase in promotions, billboards and social campaigns, turning what began as a line in a show into a region-wide trend.
What made Share’ Al Asha stand out wasn’t just its high production value or period setting, but its ability to create shared moments, the kind that define Ramadan television. It sparked laughter, nostalgia and conversation, proving once again that a successful Ramadan series doesn’t end when the episode does.
The finale, which aired on the last night of Ramadan, was heart-wrenching and intense, leaving many viewers on the edge of their seats and ending with a cliffhanger that quickly became the talk of the Gulf.
Months after the final episode aired, references to the show, and especially that now-iconic line, still linger in pop culture memory. For many viewers, Share’ Al Asha wasn’t just a series; it was the soundtrack of last Ramadan.
With all that momentum, it’s no surprise that anticipation for a second season is now at a fever pitch. Viewers are already buzzing with fan theories about what comes next, making Share’ Al Asha one of the most eagerly awaited returnees to the Ramadan lineup.
From trending catchphrases to emotional investment that lasted well beyond Ramadan 2025, Share’ Al Asha proved that a great show doesn’t just entertain, it becomes part of the season’s shared experience. And this Ramadan, fans everywhere will be watching … and waiting.
