Kumar Sanu sends legal notice to ex-wife Rita for 'hurtful lies' after pregnancy neglect claims

Defending the singer’s legacy, Sanu issued a strong statement:
Bollywood’s favourite playback legend Kumar Sanu has taken legal action against his ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya after her explosive claims in a recent interview reignited controversy around their past. Rita alleged that during her third pregnancy, Sanu and his family deprived her of food and basic necessities — accusations the singer has now met with a legal notice.
Through his lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, Sanu has sent a formal notice to Rita. Defending the singer’s legacy, Sanu issued a strong statement:
“For over 40 years, Mr. Kumar Sanu has poured his soul into music, giving joy to millions and earning love and respect across the world. Hurtful lies may create noise for a moment, but they can never erase the legacy of an artist who has given a lifetime of music and memories to generations.”
She added, “We will ensure that malicious attempts to defame him are met with the full force of the law to protect his dignity, legacy and family honour. No individual or media platform has the right to malign a father’s honour or trade his family’s respect for sensationalism.”
In her interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rita recalled her struggles during pregnancy while caring for two young boys amid divorce proceedings. She said, “He denied them milk. He denied them medical care. You don’t know how much this man has tortured my children. The milk man told me that he’d been told not to come over any more, but he said that he would still give me milk. Same with the doctor who’d delivered all three of my sons.”
She also accused Sanu of giving her only Rs 100 during the divorce. “I sold all my jewellery. I have seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in life,” she said.
Adding to her claims, Rita recalled the 2005 Mumbai floods when two of their sons went missing. “Zico and Jaan had gone missing. I was looking for them all night. It was terrifying. I thought I’d lose them. Even then, that man didn’t ask if his children are okay.”
Kumar Sanu and Rita married in 1980, long before his career skyrocketed, but the relationship ended in 1994. During that time, Sanu was also linked with actor Kunickaa Sadanand, though that relationship didn’t last. In 2001, he married Saloni Bhattacharya, with whom he has two daughters.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox