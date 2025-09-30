'Kumar Sanu denied his children milk and medicine, didn’t check on them during Mumbai floods': Ex-wife claims

Rita also alleged that Sanu tried to stop their youngest son, Jaan, from joining Bigg Boss. She said that Jaan, who wasn’t even born when the couple separated, still struggles to find work as a singer. Recalling her third pregnancy, she said, “He denied them milk. He denied them medical care. You don’t know how much this man has tortured my children. The milk man told me that he’d been told not to come over any more, but he said that he would still give me milk. Same with the doctor who’d delivered all three of my sons.”