Know Your Artist: Blue and Russell Peters lead a packed UAE weekend and then some

Dust off the frosted tips, find your shiniest shirt, and practise your synchronised stool-standing, because Blue are back. Antony, Duncan, Lee, and Simon have been at it for 25 years, collecting three consecutive UK number one albums, 11 Top 10 singles, and two BRIT Awards along the way, which is more than most of us have achieved in the same period. They’ll be belting out All Rise (and you’ll be rising), One Love (you’ll be feeling it), and Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word (they said it, not us). There are new tracks too, including One Last Time and Waste My Love, from their new Reflections album. Despite the title, we suspect this won’t really be one last time. Boybands never truly leave. They just go on tour.