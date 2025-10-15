GOLD/FOREX
Karisma Kapoor's kids accuse Priya Sachdev of 'gambling' with dad Sunjay Kapur's estate: 'Your greed...'

The lawsuit targets Priya, her son Azarius, and also includes Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Karisma Kapoor with her kids, and Sunjay Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor with her kids, and Sunjay Kapoor
The drama around late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s estate is heating up. Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have fired fresh allegations at their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, claiming she’s trying to wrest control of their inheritance.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court heard the latest twists in the inheritance battle. Samaira and Kiaan’s lawyer, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, didn’t mince words about Priya:

“The lady is an acute gambler, good luck to her. Good luck to her but not at the cost of two children being robbed of their inheritance.”

The lawsuit targets Priya, her son Azarius, and also includes Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, and Shradha Suri Marwah, executor of the will. The children are challenging the authenticity of their father’s final testament, claiming Sunjay had repeatedly assured them of their share—only for it to mysteriously disappear from the will presented in March 2025.

Jethmalani didn’t stop there. Responding to Priya’s lawyer branding the case as “greedy,” he answered: “Everything they receive comes from their grandmother and father. You call them greedy? Your greed, Madam, is far greater – and it’s written into every line of this will.”

The senior advocate also slammed the exclusion of Sunjay’s mother from the will:

“Her exclusion defies logic and decency. It shows this document was not written by a son, but by someone who wanted his mother erased from the estate.”

According to the court filing, Priya allegedly controls 60% of the estate directly, 12% through her son, and 75% of the Kapur family trust.

“This isn’t inheritance. It’s a takeover – under the guise of widowhood,” Jethmalani told the court.

The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

About the Kapur estate case

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away on June 12 in London, reportedly of a heart attack while playing polo. He was married to Karisma from 2003-2016, and the couple had two children, Samaira and Kiaan. Sunjay married Priya in 2017.

The dispute intensified when Priya requested the court allow her to disclose the estate details under seal, rather than publicly. While initially questioned by the Delhi High Court, her request was eventually permitted—with copies provided to Samaira and Kiaan’s legal team.

What started as a family inheritance issue is now turning into a courtroom showdown, complete with accusations of gambling, greed, and an alleged attempt to rewrite family history.

Lakshana N Palat
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
