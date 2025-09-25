Her ask? That Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, and his two children from his marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor — Samaira and Kiaan — be forced to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement before laying eyes on the paperwork. She even offered to submit the list in a sealed envelope, citing fears of cybersecurity leaks and misuse of sensitive financial information.

Adding to the fire, Rani Kapur has also cried foul. Through her counsel, Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, she alleged that her rights under the family trust were undermined after Priya’s marriage. In court, the 80-year-old matriarch said bluntly: “There’s something unholy going on. I am 80 years old and concerned for my grandchildren. Despite repeated mails, I never received a copy of the will.”

The push for secrecy comes after a September 10 order directing Priya to file a comprehensive account of Sunjay Kapur’s assets and liabilities and deposit the will currently in her custody in a sealed cover. That will, however, is already under fire. Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the children, has questioned its legitimacy, calling its sudden emergence at the Taj Hotel — just a day before the executor learned of it — deeply suspicious.

