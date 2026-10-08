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Kangana Ranaut moves Delhi High Court over AI-generated obscene content; summons issued

Delhi HC to issue interim order on Kangana Ranaut's personality rights plea

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Kangana's team drew a clear line around its request. It wants action only against obscene content and content it says is fake.
Kangana's team drew a clear line around its request. It wants action only against obscene content and content it says is fake.
Photo/ ANI

The Delhi High Court said on Thursday it would pass an interim order on a lawsuit by actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. She wants AI-generated obscene material about her taken off the internet. Justice Vikas Mahajan issued summons to the defendants in the case, which seeks protection of her personality rights, PTI reported.

The Mandi MP argues that the content defames her, damages her reputation and violates her personality rights. In court, her lawyer listed several kinds of material: sexual and pornographic content, fake news, and AI-generated posts that put words in her mouth.

Memes left out, for now

Ranaut's team drew a clear line around its request. It wants action only against obscene content and content it says is fake. Her counsel acknowledged that memes and other objectionable satire about her also circulate online, but said he was not seeking relief against those at this stage.

Vijay Deverakonda's suit heard alongside

In the same hearing, the court issued summons on a separate personality rights suit filed by Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. It said it would pass an interim order in that case too. His lawyer told the court that third parties were exploiting the actor's persona commercially without permission, including by selling merchandise that uses his attributes. The suit also cites AI-generated social media posts, impersonation, fake endorsements and the use of abusive language.

A growing list of petitioners

Ranaut joins a string of public figures who have gone to the high court in recent months to protect their personality and publicity rights. They include:

  • actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan

  • actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan

  • Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

  • podcaster Raj Shamani

  • cricketer Abhishek Sharma

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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