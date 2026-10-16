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Kriti Sanon moves Delhi HC over alleged AI misuse of her identity

Bollywood actress seeks protection against AI misuse and unauthorised use of her identity

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Kriti Sanon moves Delhi HC over alleged AI misuse of her identity
Insta/kritisanon

Dubai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights against the alleged unauthorised use of her name, image, likeness and other identity attributes, including in AI-generated content and digital impersonation.

The matter came up before a single-judge Bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who asked the actress's counsel to submit relevant judgments, research papers and other material addressing the legal issues surrounding personality rights.

The High Court indicated that it would pass a comprehensive order after examining the material placed before it. The matter has been listed for further hearing on October 29.

The case comes amid a growing number of personality rights disputes before the Delhi High Court, with public figures seeking legal protection against alleged AI-generated impersonation, deepfakes, fake endorsements and the unauthorised commercial use of their identities.

Several prominent personalities have approached the court in recent months, including former cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Sunil Gavaskar, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and actors Arjun Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Naga Chaitanya.

Singer Jubin Nautiyal, filmmaker Karan Johar, podcaster Raj Shamani and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor have also sought or secured court protection over the alleged misuse of their identities and likenesses, including through AI-generated imitations.

Kangana Ranaut also seeks personality rights protection

Recently, the Delhi High Court issued summons in a suit filed by actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights against the alleged unauthorised use of her identity, including in pornographic and obscene content circulated on digital platforms.

The court also issued notice on her application seeking an interim injunction.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Vikas Mahajan asked Ranaut's counsel to identify the defendants against whom a takedown order was being sought. The court indicated that it could consider an appropriate order on the interim injunction application after the relevant details were provided.

It also directed her counsel to file a revised memo of parties after certain defendants were removed from the proceedings.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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