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Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan reunite: Is ‘Bhediya 2’ finally happening?

Could the trio's playful reunion signal a return to the supernatural?

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and director Amar Kaushik reunite in a selfie, sparking speculation about a possible sequel to their 2022 horror-comedy ‘Bhediya’. The trio teased fans with a “stay tuned” message on social media.
Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and director Amar Kaushik reunite in a selfie, sparking speculation about a possible sequel to their 2022 horror-comedy ‘Bhediya’. The trio teased fans with a “stay tuned” message on social media.
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Dubai: Is Bhediya 2 on the way? Kriti Sanon has sparked speculation after reuniting with her co-star Varun Dhawan and the film’s director, Amar Kaushik, teasing fans to “stay tuned” for what could be an exciting announcement.

Kriti shared a short video on her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 26, featuring the trio smiling at the camera before letting out a howl — a playful reference to their 2022 horror-comedy Bhediya.

Adding to the intrigue, the video carried the message: “An unexpected reunion that will get you ‘Obsessed’! Stay Tuned!!”

Varun also reshared Kriti’s post on his official Instagram handle, further fuelling curiosity about why they got together.

While none of them has confirmed a new project, the reunion has raised questions about a possible Bhediya sequel. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement to find out whether the trio is preparing to return to the film’s supernatural world.

If Bhediya 2 moves ahead, it would mark another on-screen collaboration between Kriti and Varun, who previously starred together in Dilwale and Bhediya.

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan’s reunion

The actors have also caught up socially in recent months. In May, they spent an evening with friends, music and dancing, joined by Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon, her singer husband Stebin Ben and actor Varun Sharma.

The group was seen enjoying the track “Tera Ho Jaun” from Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Stebin Ben and Jonita Gandhi have lent their voices to the song, with lyrics by Vayu.

What was ‘Bhediya’ about?

Released in November 2022, Bhediya followed Bhaskar, a road-construction contractor played by Varun, who is bitten by a wolf while working in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident triggers a mysterious transformation as Bhaskar gradually develops werewolf-like characteristics. Kriti plays Anika, a veterinarian who knows more about the strange occurrences than she initially reveals.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film blended horror, comedy and folklore, making the prospect of another instalment an intriguing possibility.

For now, the reunion remains a tease — but the message to fans is clear: stay tuned. 

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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