Could the trio's playful reunion signal a return to the supernatural?
Dubai: Is Bhediya 2 on the way? Kriti Sanon has sparked speculation after reuniting with her co-star Varun Dhawan and the film’s director, Amar Kaushik, teasing fans to “stay tuned” for what could be an exciting announcement.
Kriti shared a short video on her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 26, featuring the trio smiling at the camera before letting out a howl — a playful reference to their 2022 horror-comedy Bhediya.
Adding to the intrigue, the video carried the message: “An unexpected reunion that will get you ‘Obsessed’! Stay Tuned!!”
Varun also reshared Kriti’s post on his official Instagram handle, further fuelling curiosity about why they got together.
While none of them has confirmed a new project, the reunion has raised questions about a possible Bhediya sequel. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement to find out whether the trio is preparing to return to the film’s supernatural world.
If Bhediya 2 moves ahead, it would mark another on-screen collaboration between Kriti and Varun, who previously starred together in Dilwale and Bhediya.
The actors have also caught up socially in recent months. In May, they spent an evening with friends, music and dancing, joined by Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon, her singer husband Stebin Ben and actor Varun Sharma.
The group was seen enjoying the track “Tera Ho Jaun” from Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Stebin Ben and Jonita Gandhi have lent their voices to the song, with lyrics by Vayu.
Released in November 2022, Bhediya followed Bhaskar, a road-construction contractor played by Varun, who is bitten by a wolf while working in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh.
The incident triggers a mysterious transformation as Bhaskar gradually develops werewolf-like characteristics. Kriti plays Anika, a veterinarian who knows more about the strange occurrences than she initially reveals.
Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film blended horror, comedy and folklore, making the prospect of another instalment an intriguing possibility.
For now, the reunion remains a tease — but the message to fans is clear: stay tuned.