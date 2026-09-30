Legal battle erupts after viral Bollywood.AI interview sparks image misuse row
On Tuesday, Urvashi Rautela's team announced on Instagram that the actor is taking legal action against a Los Angeles-based AI company, accusing it of using her name, images, and videos without authorisation.
The message from the actor's camp was direct: "We are pursuing appropriate legal remedies, including damages currently being assessed at Rs 7,000 crore against the Los Angeles-based company. Build your AI (artificial intelligence) company. Build your brand. But keep Urvashi's name out of your business unless you have permission. Team Urvashi."
The row traces back to a viral interview Urvashi gave to Bollywood.AI. Asked, "What's your thoughts on Bollywood and artificial intelligence?", she replied: "Bollywood? I think artificial intelligence is something which is really, you know, which is like, you know, Bollywood is suffering with it. And I mean Bollywood is something which I love. So I love Bollywood."
Sheeraz Hasan, founder and CEO of Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI, was quick to respond with an Instagram post of his own, dismissing the claim as ridiculous. The caption stated that "Sheeraz Hasan, founder and CEO of Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI, has responded to what he says is a 7,000 crore legal claim following his viral interview with Urvashi Rautela."
Hasan also addressed the actor directly: "Urvashi, we didn't put those words in your mouth. I highly recommend you educate yourself about artificial intelligence and the future of Bollywood's entertainment business before giving an answer."
He went on to pitch his vision of where the industry is headed: "Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI are the future of entertainment: AI movies, vertical dramas and digital stars who never age, speak multiple languages, work 24/7 and have no egos. You can fight your answer, but you can't fight what's coming next embrace it: the evolution of the entertainment industry in Bollywood."