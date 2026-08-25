She went into detail on the distinctions she says were deliberate. "The differences in colour shades, orientation, proportions, materials, and especially the central emblem are substantial and intentional for theatrical stage impact under coloured lights," she said. "It deliberately alters the shades, turns the horizontal bands vertical, changes the emblem into a piece of jewellery, and covers everything in sequins and fringe so that it reads as glamorous couture under stage lights rather than as a national flag, with the orange not being true saffron, the green being a different version, and the emblem being different when examined against the official specifications."