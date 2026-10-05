Singh surprised fans in January by announcing he would stop accepting new assignments
Dubai: Indian singer Arijit Singh has announced a nine-city tour of India for 2027, marking 20 years of his musical journey and his first major nationwide tour since he announced he would no longer accept new playback singing assignments.
The Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 will take the singer to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Indore and Hyderabad between January and May. The tour is being billed as his biggest India tour to date.
The tour will open in Ahmedabad on January 9, followed by Chandigarh on January 23, Jaipur on February 7 and Mumbai on February 20.
Singh will then perform in Bengaluru on March 13, New Delhi on March 27, Pune on April 10, Indore on May 1 and Hyderabad on May 15.
Produced and promoted by Team Innovation, the stadium-scale concerts will be ticketed exclusively through thumpN. Pre-sales are scheduled to begin on October 10, with general sales opening on October 13.
Singh surprised fans in January 2026 when he announced that he would not take up new assignments as a playback vocalist, describing his playback journey as a “wonderful” one. His decision marked a major shift after years as one of the most recognisable voices in Indian cinema.
However, the announcement was not a retirement from music altogether. Singh said he would continue making music, while previously recorded and unfinished songs would continue to be released.
His 2027 tour therefore brings him back to live audiences while he continues his musical journey outside the traditional playback system.
Singh's career spans some of the most popular songs in contemporary Indian cinema, including ‘Tum Hi Ho’, ‘Channa Mereya’, ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’, ‘Kesariya’, ‘Hawayein’ and ‘Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga’.
His music has reached audiences across languages and generations, helping establish him as one of the defining playback voices of his era. He has also won two National Film Awards and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2025.
The 2027 concerts are being designed as immersive productions, featuring a custom multi-tiered stage and extended runway to bring Singh closer to audiences.
According to the organisers, the shows will include 360-degree spatial audio, kinetic LED fixtures, panoramic screens, laser arrays and stadium-scale pyrotechnics.
Reflecting on his 20 years in music, Singh said he was grateful to the listeners who had given his songs “a life of their own”.
“I’m really looking forward to travelling across India and experiencing that love together, live on stage,” he said in a statement.