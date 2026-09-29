Mithun Chakraborty recalls sleeping on footpaths, dancing for food before Bollywood stardom

Mithun Chakraborty recalled struggling for food and shelter before finding fame Bollywood
Dubai: Veteran Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty has recalled the extreme hardships he faced before finding success in the film industry, including sleeping on footpaths and performing at private parties in exchange for food.
The actor spoke about his early years during an appearance on filmmaker Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog. Khan, who has known Chakraborty for years, recalled hearing from her uncle, screenwriter KK Shukla, that the actor would attend parties and dance without charging a fee so he could have dinner.
“When I was young, my uncle, KK Shukla, used to write movies for Amitabh Bachchan. Your dad used to come to his parties to dance, only so that he could get food to eat in the night,” Khan said.
She added that people would invite Chakraborty to perform because he was a good dancer and that he would not charge for the performance, accepting a meal instead.
“People randomly use the word struggle, but this is what real struggle looks like,” Khan said.
Chakraborty, who was born Gouranga Chakraborty, said his experience went beyond what he would describe as an ordinary struggle.
“This is beyond struggle. Beyond in the sense that he has slept on the streets, footpath,” the actor said. He recalled becoming so exhausted while walking that he would fall asleep on the pavement and wake up there.
Khan also described Chakraborty as an unusual success story, saying he became a major star after starting his career as a junior artist.
Chakraborty made his acting debut in Mrinal Sen’s 1976 film Mrigayaa, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor.
His breakthrough came with the 1979 spy thriller Surakshaa, which helped establish him as a popular star. He went on to headline successful films including Disco Dancer, Dance Dance, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki and Commando.
The 1980s were particularly prolific for the actor. He appeared in more than 100 films during the decade, often working on several productions simultaneously. He also continued to work in Bengali cinema alongside his Hindi film career.
Over more than five decades, Chakraborty has appeared in films across several Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Telugu, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Punjabi.
A three-time National Film Award winner, he has also received four Filmfare Awards. In 2024, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours. He was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema.
His career later expanded into television, where he became widely recognised as a judge and host, further cementing his status as one of Indian entertainment’s enduring stars.