Indian comic Kunal Kamra is coming to Dubai this month

Comedy not your thing but you do want some help with things to do in Dubai over the month? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a list that gives you at least one option every day. Plus, keep checking in with Gulf News for more on what’s happening around the city.

For an offbeat view that will have you chortling, see him at Emirates Theatre, Jumeirah, on October 31. This is a Hinglish – English and Hindi – routine meant for those over 14. He has two slots on the Saturday: 6pm and 9pm. Tickets to the shows start at Dh205.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.