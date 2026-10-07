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Indian comic Kunal Kamra is coming to Dubai this month

New show, same old funny thoughts - get ready to laugh

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Kunal Kamra
Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra takes the business of joking seriously. Not only will his punchlines land hard, but he’ll stand by them. Every. Single. Time. The satire master is returning to the Dubai stage with a new show called Standing Up.

He’s returning with a solo act that bridges experience with humour, politics with observation, and the final joke of a line with laughter.

For an offbeat view that will have you chortling, see him at Emirates Theatre, Jumeirah, on October 31. This is a Hinglish – English and Hindi – routine meant for those over 14. He has two slots on the Saturday: 6pm and 9pm. Tickets to the shows start at Dh205.

Speaking of laughter, comedy is having quite a moment in the UAE, with stand-ups like Vir Das getting ready to bring the funny.

Then there’s the Dubai Comedy Festival, which is running from October 9 to October 18 in over three locations. And it’s catering to more than five languages. Ten days of rib-tickling fun that is.

Comedy not your thing but you do want some help with things to do in Dubai over the month? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a list that gives you at least one option every day. Plus, keep checking in with Gulf News for more on what’s happening around the city.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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