Indian comic Kunal Kamra is coming to Dubai this month

New show, same old funny thoughts - get ready to laugh
Kunal Kamra takes the business of joking seriously. Not only will his punchlines land hard, but he’ll stand by them. Every. Single. Time. The satire master is returning to the Dubai stage with a new show called Standing Up.
He’s returning with a solo act that bridges experience with humour, politics with observation, and the final joke of a line with laughter.
For an offbeat view that will have you chortling, see him at Emirates Theatre, Jumeirah, on October 31. This is a Hinglish – English and Hindi – routine meant for those over 14. He has two slots on the Saturday: 6pm and 9pm. Tickets to the shows start at Dh205.
Speaking of laughter, comedy is having quite a moment in the UAE, with stand-ups like Vir Das getting ready to bring the funny.
Then there’s the Dubai Comedy Festival, which is running from October 9 to October 18 in over three locations. And it’s catering to more than five languages. Ten days of rib-tickling fun that is.
Comedy not your thing but you do want some help with things to do in Dubai over the month? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a list that gives you at least one option every day. Plus, keep checking in with Gulf News for more on what’s happening around the city.