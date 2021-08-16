Singer has unfollowed her ex-fiance and wiped him from her feed

In this Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Singer Jennifer Lopez has made her split from Alex Rodriguez Instagram official by unfollowing the former baseball player on the photo sharing app.

Followers of the Hollywood actress noticed the change and also pointed out how Lopez had scrubbed her account of pictures of Rodriguez.

According to Page Six, this included pictures of them together during President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Lopez, 52, and Rodriguez, 46, started dating in 2017 before getting engaged in 2019. However, in March 2021 rumours started spreading about their relationship being on the rocks and their engagement being called off. Initially, they denied the claims but said they were working “through some things”. However, by April the rumours were confirmed.

In April 15 they announced that they were indeed splitting up after four years together.

“We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2003. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Since then, Lopez has rekindle her relationship with ex-fiance Ben Affleck; and of course she used Instagram to make it clear that Bennifer was back on.

The ‘Let’s Get Loud’ singer posted pictures from her birthday yacht party in July and the last one in a picture carousel was of her kissing Affleck.

“5 2 ... what it do ...” she captioned the series of pictures.